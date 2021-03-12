The Decatur school board approved the following personnel actions at its meeting Tuesday:
Certified personnel
--
Change of contract
Austin Middle: Terence D. Hayden, from Schedule C4, Rank MA, Step 6 to Schedule C4, Rank AA/Ed. S., Step 6, effective Feb. 7.
Decatur Middle: Mary Denise Wright, from Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 19 to Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 20, effective Jan. 14.
Special Services/Austin High: Allie Kathryn Crook, from Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 1 to Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 1, effective Feb. 7.
--
Short-term contracts
Austin Junior High: Sabra Ann Davis, ninth grade English, March 22-April 23.
Benjamin Davis: Elizabeth Jordan Jennings, kindergarten teacher, June 1-July 1.
Chestnut Grove: Jessie Leigh Fazio, extend long-term sub contract through May 7.
Decatur Middle: Mary Alice Cooper, instructional coach, June 7-18; Tina Hampton Hunt, guidance counselor, June 7-18.
Frances Nungester: Jordan Stubbs Lockett, long-term sub, March 11-May 28.
--
Non-certified personnel
--
Resignations
Julian Harris: Sarah Anne Keener, aide.
Maintenance: Tyrese Swoopes Harris, general maintenance; Wheeler Pleas Hill, general maintenance.
Special Services: Jessica Shae Richerson, aide; Anna L. Kennedy, aide, March 19.
Transportation: Carrie Elaine Logan, bus driver; Ricky D. Johnson, bus driver; James Travis Kirby, bus driver, May 28-retirement.
--
Employment
Central Office: Lindsey Moats, RN (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Chestnut Grove: Candace Jean Sabin, custodian, March 10, Schedule L, Rank LB, Step 0.
Maintenance: Robert Sappington, refrigeration and A/C mechanic (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Special Services: Deanne Keenum, supervisor’s secretary (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Transportation: Annette Lea Guice, bus aide, March 10, Schedule R2, Rank R2A, Step 0; Dexter Brewer, bus driver (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
--
Change of payroll status
Central Office: Heather R. Williams, from LPN, Schedule K5, Rank B, Step 23 to RN, Schedule K6, Rank RN Step 23, effective Feb. 5.
--
Transfers
West Decatur: Terry L. Tucker, from instructional paraprofessional at West Decatur to instructional paraprofessional at CAP.
--
Short-term contracts
Central Office: Parker Hayden Deke, student worker, May 10.
Extended Day: John Christopher Gentle, extended day teacher aide (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
--
Leaves of absence
--
Certified
Austin High: Erin Newsom Sprague, requests FMLA, April 19-May 28.
Austin Middle: Kaitlin Faulkner Asher, requests medical leave, April 1-May 27.
Banks-Caddell: Hallie Danielle Freeman, medical leave start date change.
Benjamin Davis: Jenipher O. Patterson, requests FMLA.
Julian Harris: Devin Marcel Lacy, requests FMLA.
Oak Park Elementary: Mandy Morgan Anders, requests FMLA, March 10-April 22.
Walter Jackson: Mollie Olinger Linley, requests FMLA.
--
Classified
Austin High: James Darnell Johnson, requests FMLA.
Woodmeade: Sandra D. Adams, requests intermittent FMLA.
Previous board approvals (verified start date and/or experience):
Austin Junior: Emily Nicole Bounds, transfer start date, Jan. 4.
Austinville: Megan Morgan Parker, start date, Feb. 16, Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 0.
Eastwood: Kasey Michelle Prater, start date, Feb. 22, Schedule L, Rank LB, Step 7.
Frances Nungester: Katelyn Nicole Hayes, contract start date, Feb. 22.
Maintenance: Rodney M. Fossett Jr., start date, Feb. 22, Schedule MG, Rank 00, Step 0.
Transportation: William Nathaniel Yates, start date, March 10, Schedule R, Rank RA, Step 0.
--
Contingent employment
Frances Nungester: Monica Smiley Lyle, withdrawn.
— Marian Accardi
