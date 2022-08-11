The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions Tuesday:
Employment
Austinville Elementary: Susan Lee Irvin, pre-K-5 teacher, 2022-23 school year
Special Services (AIM center): Eva Yarborough, virtual program math teacher, Aug. 5
Special Services: Kristi Villarreal Borden, elementary special education teacher, 2022-23 school year; Dana Marky, elementary special education teacher, 2022-23 school year; Gregory Willard Jr., secondary special education teacher, 2022-23 school year
TEAMS Program (math)
Austin High: Wendy Duffey; Bruce Pears; Abigail Tinley; Aimee Williams; Sarah Elizabeth Smith; Jayda Stephenson
Austin Junior High: Amber Bates, Makeba Jones, Carmen Schrenkel
Austin Middle: Julie Dudley, Lydia Free Urick, Patricia Huff, Nikki Burgos
Decatur High: Charles Neal Chambliss; Nancy Higdon; Matthew Corey Meyer; Kristy Parker; Megan Hulsey; Jennifer Gidley; Darian Scruggs
Decatur Middle: Rebecca Kaeo; Leigh Lazenby; Nick Belovsky; Karen Stephenson
EXCEL Center/Austin High: Ildiko Szebenyik
TEAMS Program (Science)
Austin High: Shannon Clark, Steven Kerby, Joanna Schley, Erin Sprague, Dawn Wimberly, Bethany Springer
Austin Junior High: Regan Carpenter; Lorene Elizabeth Hastings; Tabitha Ray; Sloan Smith
Austin Middle: Kaitlin Asher; Lauren Santiago; Sadi Bess Shannon
Decatur High: Keith Bozeman; Mia Cox-Williams; Bobby Meyer; Anne Stephenson; Stephanie Coggins; Vandana Rameshbabu
Decatur Middle: Valerie Winton Jones; Amy Fletcher; Allison Clemons
EXCEL Center/Decatur High: Isabella Coffell
Short-term contracts
Austin Middle: Bruce Sparkman, long term substitute
Decatur City: Missy Gann, testing; Judy Joseph, testing
Special Services (AIM center): Rebecca Holmes, virtual school math teacher
Special Services: Holly Donham, teacher; Nancy Turbyfill, teacher
— Wes Tomlinson
