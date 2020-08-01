The Decatur school board approved the following personnel actions during its meeting Friday.
--
Resignations
Austinville Elementary: Harper Brooke Canaday, preschool teacher, May 22.
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Sunee Kristen Terry, kindergarten teacher, May 22.
Decatur High: Haley Hall Oyervidez, math teacher, May 22; Jonna Lynn Owens-Lee, counselor, July 31.
Special Services: Johnnie A. Renick, gifted teacher, Aug. 1; Carrie Parr Barragan, EL teacher, May 22; Brenda K. Holloway, ESL teacher, May 22.
--
Employment
Austin Junior High: Jessie Sledge, math teacher.
Austinville Elementary: Lily Lemond, pre-kindergarten teacher.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Melanie Stephenson, fourth grade teacher.
Decatur High: Robert S. Cosby, social science teacher; Dara Busard, secondary FACS teacher.
Special Services: Elisa J. Coker, ESL teacher, Aug. 5.
Woodmeade Elementary: Phillippia Fuqua, art teacher.
--
Change of Contract
Austin Middle: Kacy Lolies Harcrow, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 0 to schedule A1, rank BS, step 2, Aug. 5; Jacob Michael Handley, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 4 to schedule A2, rank AA/Ed.S., step 5, July 23.
Career Academies of Decatur: Stephan Dornell Long, from schedule AA rank BS, step 10 to schedule AA, rank MA, step 11, July 30.
Decatur High: Justin A. Moore, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 0 to schedule A1, rank MA step 3, Aug. 5.
West Decatur Elementary: Ashley Faye Cunningham, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 0 to schedule A1, rank BS, step 1, Aug. 5; Ursula Maenda Caston, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 3 to schedule A1, rank MA, step 3, Aug. 5.
Julian Harris Elementary: Nikki Magnusson, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 0 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 16, Aug. 5.
--
Transfers
Austinville Elementary: Adriana De Rodriguez, from kindergarten teacher at Austinville Elementary to family engagement coordinator at Special Services.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Lila Hollenbeck Powell, from second grade teacher at Banks-Caddell Elementary to gifted teacher at Special Services, Aug. 5.
--
Short-term Contracts
Austin High: Mitchell Knox, assistant football coach, fall semester.
Career Academies of Decatur: William Byron Waters, fire and emergency services instructor, Aug. 12-May 28; Michael Bowling, fire and emergency services instructor; Emily Tapscott, fire and emergency services instructor, Aug. 12-May 28; Ethan Severin, cybersecurity assistant teacher.
Decatur City: Alan Watkins, drivers education session, Sept.-Oct.
Decatur High: Sabra Ann Davis, long-term sub, proposed certified rate to begin on Sept. 8.
Decatur Middle: Jennifer Lynne Bliss, long-term sub, proposed certified rate to begin on Sept. 10.
Eastwood Elementary: Melinda Hill Hallock, long-term sub, proposed certified rate to begin on Sept. 2.
Oak Park Elementary: Victoria Jackson, long-term sub, proposed certified rate to begin on Sept. 2.
Special Services: April Joy Oettel, intervention, Aug. 3-Sept. 30; Virginia Kate Burns, intervention, Aug. 3-Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.