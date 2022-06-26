The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions last week:
Resignations
Austin High: Joel McCay, social studies teacher, May 27
Austin Junior High: Zach Linley, robotics/cybersecurity teacher, May 27
Benjamin Davis Elementary: Wanda F. Shaw, kindergarten teacher, May 27
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Heather Perry, first grade teacher, May 27
Frances Nungester Elementary: Delanee Boyd, first grade teacher, May 27
Walter Jackson Elementary: Mollie Flanagan, fifth grade teacher, May 27
Woodmeade Elementary: Jessica Lovelace, pre-K teacher, May 27
Employment
Austin High: Lauren T. Mills, social science teacher.
Austin Junior High: Sedrick D. Johnson, robotics/cybersecurity teacher.
Austinville Elementary: Shannon Meredith Lampton, pre-K through 5 teacher.
Benjamin Davis Elementary: Kaitlyn Jones, pre-K through 2 teacher; Audriana Wilbanks, K-2 teacher; Katelyn Ann Ray, K-2 teacher, 2022-2023 school year; Devon Nicole Lynn, pre-K through 2 teacher; Brileigh Horton, pre-K through 2 teacher.
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Justin Benson, physical education teacher.
Decatur City: Serena Brizic, unassigned pre-K teacher.
Decatur High: Kelly Harper, English Language Arts Teacher; DeeDee Martin Weatherwax, business education teacher; Benjamin Dennis Karczewski, Spanish teacher.
Decatur Middle: Thomas Joshua Caldwell, technology teacher.
Oak Park Elementary: Karen Richardson, pre-K through 5 teacher.
Special Services: Alice N. Taylor, elementary special education teacher.
Walter Jackson Elementary: James Kayden Johnson, K-5 teacher.
Transfers
Austin High: J’Lyrick Shailee Woods, health science teacher at Austin High transferring to special education teacher in special services.
Benjamin Davis Elementary: Wendy Lindsey Coffey, first grade teacher at Benjamin Davis Elementary to prek-5 teacher at Woodmeade Elementary.
Short-term contracts
Decatur High: Kristy Parker, PSAT prep teacher; Candice Cameron, PSAT prep teacher
Woodmeade Elementary: Nia Epperson, math coach
— Wes Tomlinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.