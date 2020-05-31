The Decatur school board approved the following personnel actions at its meeting Friday:
Certified personnel
Resignations
Austin High: James Patrick Malone Jr., physical ed. teacher, May 22.
Austin Middle: Lori Michelle Blubaugh, science teacher, May 22.
Austinville Elementary: Emily Ann Williams, third grade teacher, May 22.
Employment
Austin High: John Rusevlyan, social studies teacher; Lamont Crittendon, health/physical ed.
Austin Middle: Chandler Grace Binkowski, social science teacher, Aug. 5; Paul Michael Tasson, social science teacher, Aug. 5; Terence Hayden, principal.
Austinville: Shannon Kirby, third grade teacher.
Decatur High: Justin A. Moore, ELA teacher, head girls’ basketball coach, Aug. 5; Natalie Hyde, physical ed. teacher.
Leon Sheffield Magnet: Lauren Tucker, fourth grade teacher.
West Decatur: Tamela Shontae Sales, first grade teacher, Aug. 5.
Change of Contract
Austin Junior: Christina Lea Johns, delete academic team supplement; Mary Sue Fleischauer, add academic team supplement; Brian D. Davis, from schedule A2, Rank BS, Step 7 to Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 7.
Transfers
Austin Junior High: Benjamin D. Garth, from principal at Austin Junior High to contract principal at Austin High.
Austin Middle: Zachary Hugh Linley, from science teacher at Austin Middle to CTE Robotics teacher at Austin Junior High.
Austinville: Charles A. Willis, from principal at Austinville Elementary to supervisor of accountability and special programs at Central Office, effective July 1.
Chestnut Grove: Mark B. Christopher, from principal at Chestnut Grove to contract principal at Austin Junior High.
Leon Sheffield Magnet: Levi A. Terry, from physical ed. teacher at Leon Sheffield to drivers ed. teacher at Decatur High.
Walter Jackson: Bethany Moyers Springer, from counselor at Walter Jackson to counselor at Decatur Middle.
Short-term Contracts
Austin High: Ann Murphree Faulk, counselor, June 8-10.
Austin Junior High: Marie Antionette Knox, family and consumer science long term sub., Sept. 7-Nov. 27.
Austin Middle: Rebekah Lynn Higgins, instructional coach, June 5-July 31.
Special Services: Leigh Ann Pannell, collaborative specialist, June 1-Aug. 5; Traci Marmontello Howell, collaborative specialist, June 1-Aug. 5; Lynda Sue Lee Adcock, VI, June 1-June 25; Lauren A. Smith, SPE teacher-Summer IEP writing, June 1-Aug. 5; Kamellia I. Warren, SPE teacher, sessions 1 and 2; Tammy Crane Ford, ESY summer school, June 1-June 25; Jen Lynne McCoy, ESY summer school, June 1-June 25; Janice C. Naylor, ESY summer school, June 1-June 25; Janna Kay Satterfield, HI, June 1-June 25; Mary Ann Mendes Hotaling, collaborative specialist, June 1-Aug. 5; Kathryn Stockton Black, collaborative specialist, June 1-Aug. 5; Monica G. Wright, PSY, June 1-Aug. 5; Ashley Reese Wells, testing, June 1-Aug. 5.
Summer School: Wendy McBride Henderson, technology teacher, Sessions 1 and 2; Brigida Foote, ESL/Spanish, Sessions 1 and 2; Aquarius Wiggins Bell, SPE teacher, Sessions 1 and 2; Elizabeth (Shawnta) Fleming, ELA teacher, June 8-June 26; Tamara T. Smith, English teacher, Sessions 1 and 2; Kimberly Anissa Evans, ELA teacher, Sessions 1 and 2; Lorene (Elizabeth) Hastings, biology teacher, Sessions 1 and 2; Stephania C. Baggs, ELA teacher 6-12, Sessions 1 and 2; Sabrina Kaye Smith, teacher, Sessions 1 and 2; Rebecca Lea Bates, history teacher, Sessions 1 and 2; Jelisa Lanell Thompson, science teacher, June 8-June 26; Medwin (Keith) Bozeman, science teacher, Sessions 1 and 2; James Allen Hovater, science teacher, June 8-June 26; Nancy (Lee) Hasting, science teacher, Sessions 1 and 2; Mia Williams Cox, science teacher, Sessions 1 and 2; Angela Joyce Dixon, math teacher, Sessions 1 and 2; Rebecca L. Holmes, math teacher, Sessions 1 and 2; Haley Hall Oyervidez, math teacher, Sessions 1 and 2; Patricia Chandler Huff, math teacher, June 8-June 26; Cheri Holsclaw Page, EL Coach, July 6-July 24; Joanna Michelle Schley, science teacher, July 6-July 24; Braeden Sellers Netherton, ELA teacher, June 8-June 26; Amber Christina Marie Dudley, teacher, Sessions 1 and 2.
Non-Certified Personnel
Resignations
Walter Jackson: Roger Lee James, head custodian, June 9.
Employment
Decatur Middle: Juanita Zeigler, custodian.
Eastwood: Sandra Joanne Johnson, clerical aide, Aug. 5.
Professional Training Center: Thomas S. Ellis, CNP van driver, Aug. 5.
Change of Payroll Status
Central Office: Mandi Hastings Jones, contract.
Short-term Contracts
Austinville: Adriana De Rodriguez, bilingual office aide, June 6-July.
Central Office: Al Ballesteros, Enrollment/Security/Address Verification, June 1-Aug. 11.
Extended Day: Sarah M. Wingo, bookkeeper extended day, May 31-May 31, 2021; Elissa Kennemer Taylor, extended day coordinator, May 31-May 31, 2021.
Professional Training Center: Jennifer D. King, CNP worker, July 16-July 31.
Special Services: Julie Elizabeth Ball, clerical aide, June 1-Aug. 10.
Woodmeade: Andrea Robertson, office aide, June 8-July 31.
Classified
Central Office: Claudia Alisha Black, requests emergency FMLA leave intermittent.
Chestnut Grove: Renada Norene Davis, requests FMLA, June 1-Aug. 24.
Decatur Middle: Roshanda Jackson, requests FMLA
Previous Board Approvals
Austin High: Lisa T. Wilson, start date June 1; Chelsey Lynn Moore, start date Aug. 5; Earl Darius Gilbert, start date Aug. 5.
Austin Junior High: Christina Walker Mann, start date Aug 5; Hannah Kathryn Smith, start date Aug. 5; Bryan Jimenez, start date Aug. 5.
Austin Middle: Emily Page DAmico, start date Aug. 5; Dekresha Kuneca Fambro, start date Aug. 5.
Banks-Caddell: Anthony Blake Killen, start date Aug. 5.
Career Academy of Decatur: Darrell J. Echols, start date July 21; Heather Jane Maples, start date Aug. 5; Anna-Margaret Inman, start date July 21; Benjamin T. Maples, start date July 21; Mary M. Montgomery, August 5.
Central Office: Keri Ruf Douthit, start date June 1.
Chestnut Grove: Abigail Blackmon Grauberger, start date Aug. 5.
Decatur High: Alexandra Nicole Hall, start date Aug. 5.
Decatur Middle: Brittany Dawn Clayton, start date Aug. 5; Destinee Rajine Briskey, start date Aug. 5; Kathy Elaine Slayton, start date Aug 5.
Frances Nungester: Hannah Caroline Suggs, start date Aug. 5.
Julian Harris: Carlton Anne Brown, start date Aug. 5; Haley M. Flack, start date Aug 5; Karessa Rose Kelley, start date Aug 5.
Oak Park Elementary: Hope Marie Strickland, start date July 15; Rica Nicole Robinson, start date Aug. 5.
Professional Training Center: Tinica Jeanell Laster, start date Aug. 5; Robert E. Chavez, start date Aug. 5.
Special Services: Emily Lee Ownby, start date Aug. 5.
Walter Jackson: Shanice Monique Burnette, start date Aug. 5.
West Decatur: Regan M. Clark, start date Aug 5.
Non-Renewal
Decatur High: Jonathon S. Barron, assistant principal
