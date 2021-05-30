Longtime Decatur City Schools employees who are retiring effective today were recognized at the school board’s special session last week for their service to the school district.
Those employees are Harold Scott Hale, social studies teacher at Decatur High, 25 years; Rebecca Holmes, math teacher at Austin High, 18 years with DCS; Helen J Hill, Child Nutrition Program worker, 34 years; Mary Jeanette Jones, custodian at Frances Nungester, 10 years; and Jennifer Latham Farris, music teacher at Leon Sheffield, 27 years.
Superintendent Michael Douglas on Tuesday recommended the following personnel agenda to the board for approval:
Certified personnel
Resignations
Austin High: David Slaughter Wheeler, special education teacher, May 28; Claudine Marie Beaudry, science teacher, May 28; and Jennifer Lee, art/drama teacher, May 28.
Austin Junior High: Jessie Shannon Sledge, math teacher, May 28.
Austinville: Julianna Rose Woolard, fifth grade teacher, May 28; Lily Olivia Lemond, pre-K teacher, May 28; and Megan Morgan Parker, second grade teacher, May 28.
Career Academies of Decatur: Devon D. Bane, career tech teacher (engineering), June 4.
Central Office: Charles A. Willis, supervisor of accountability, May 31.
Decatur High: Braeden Sellers Netherton, English teacher, May 28; John Wilson Frost, health and physical education teacher, May 28; Dana Strickland Jetton, counselor, June 30; and John Kaleb Estes, history teacher, May 28.
Decatur Middle: Destinee Rajine Briskey, math teacher, May 28; and Austin Jeremiah Dupper, career tech teacher (Greenpower), May 28.
Frances Nungester: Chelsea Alexis Moore, first grade teacher, May 28.
Julian Harris: Karessa Rose Kelley, second grade teacher, May 28.
Leon Sheffield Magnet: Jameel Aquil Lewis, art/drama teacher, May 28.
Oak Park Elementary: Alexandra Layne Aderholt, first grade teacher, May 28; and Kelly Lynn Weaver, fifth grade teacher, May 19.
Special Services: Jada Morman Gilbert, special education teacher, May 28; and Elisa J. Coker, ESL/ELL teacher, May 28.
West Decatur: Caitlin Marie Williams, third grade teacher, May 28.
Woodmeade: Jennifer Rebecca Anderson, first grade teacher, May 28.
Employment
Decatur Middle: Katie Birdwhistell, sixth grade ELA (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval)
Short-term contracts
Austin High-summer school: Dorothy J. Montgomery, teacher.
Austin Middle-summer school: Wanda Case Merkt, Carol Moore Conner, Eddie Whitehead and Haley Burnett Kuhlman, all teachers.
Frances Nungester: Pamela D. Allen, interventionist.
Pre-K summer learning: Teresa Dawn Shaver, pre-K teacher; and Geneva Nicole Eddy, summer school pre-K teacher.
Summer Learning Academy: Kelly Waters Elmore, EL teacher; Dawn K. Batts, lead teacher; Debra Ree Newsom Shelton, lead teacher; Ronrico Edwards, teacher; Kristen S. Propst, teacher; Sandra E. Calvin, interventionist; and Amy S. Hawkins, reading coach.
Summer School Special Services: Carson Price Jones, Felicia Sloan Smith, Jodi Nester Chancelor and Nora Leighann Jackson, all teachers.
Non-certified personnel
Resignations
Austin Middle: Jason Jerome Stalling, custodian, June 15.
Frances Nungester: Jessica Monique Avalos, custodian, May 28.
Special Services Center: Nabretta Nyesha Lewis, CNP worker, May 21; and Isabel Ambrosio, CNP worker, May 28.
Transportation: Ambrey Brett Reding, bus driver, May 28.
Walter Jackson: Bridget Haynes Terry, aide, May 27.
Woodmeade: Nancy Leanne Grant Hill, secretary/bookkeeper, June 3.
Employment
Transportation: Carol Lashon Brooks, bus driver (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval)
Short-term contracts
Banks-Caddell: Stephanie Soto Antunez, office aide.
Julian Harris: Leigh Ann Blankenship, summer office help.
Pre-K Summer Learning: Dae’Latice Madden and Teresa Henderson Gholston, both pre-K auxiliary teachers.
Special Services: Erica A. May, bilingual assessment.
Summer Learning Academy: Anaceli Lopez Mendez, interventionist; Georgia Michelle Terry, interventionist; and John F. Underwood Jr., interventionist (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Summer School Special Services: Jessica Chancelor DelValle, parapro; and Taylor Christina Terry, parapro.
Technology: Darren Paul Newberry, technology summer employee; and John Allen Blaxton, technology summer employee (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Transportation: Tony Quenton Lentz, John Robert Cross and James Edward Sharp, all bus drivers.
Non-faculty or volunteer coaches (volunteer, non-paid)
Decatur Middle: Xavier Jawun Jarman, football.
Leave of absence
Certified
Chestnut Grove: Sonya Waynette Snow, requests FMLA.
Classified
Austin High: Pamela Brackin Nichols, requests FMLA.
Austinville: Jackie Lynn Mullins, requests FMLA, June 1-July 4.
West Decatur: Pamela K. Haynes, requests to extend FMLA from May 17- May 31.
Certified non-renewals
Austin High: Ryan P. Posey, Megan Steeves Matthews and Kimberly White Glenn.
Banks-Caddell: Hallie Danielle Freeman.
Chestnut Grove: Julie Camp Rodgers.
Decatur Middle: Mary Denise Wright.
Julian Harris: Melody Waldrop Echols.
Walter Jackson: Natasha Desean Hereford.
Non-certified personnel not on continuing service recommended not to be renewed
Special Services: Justin Lee Keaton.
Special Services Center: Tanya Michelle Harshbarger and Minnie Peoples Leonard.
