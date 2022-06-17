The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions Tuesday:

--

Resignations

Austinville Elementary: Dalia Gerardo-Rendon, second grade teacher, May 27; Mary Espinosa, third grade teacher, May 27

Benjamin Davis Elementary: Tawana Watkins, second grade teacher, May 27

Chestnut Grove Elementary: Mary Cathren Keen, first grade teacher, May 27

Decatur City: Terence Hayden, administrator, June 30

Decatur High: Morgan Wall, mathematics teacher, May 27; Frederick Abernathy, assistant principal, June 30

Decatur Middle: Tina Hunt, guidance counselor, June 1; Brittany Michael, biology teacher, June 1; Emily Hampton, English Language Arts teacher, May 27

Frances Nungester Elementary: Anna-Marie Breen, first grade teacher, May 27; Melanie Vaughan, guidance counselor, May 27; Lynda Hanvy, pre-K teacher, May 27; Stacy Morgan, library media specialist, May 27; Michele Zuback-Keahey, fifth grade teacher, May 27

Oak Park Elementary: Tera Pressnell, kindergarten teacher, May 27

Special Services: Charles Willoughby, special education teacher, May 27

Walter Jackson Elementary: Morgan Fields, guidance counselor, May 27; Ali Smith, fourth grade teacher, May 27

--

Retirements

Chestnut Grove Elementary: Scott Hamilton, physical education teacher, May 27

Employment

Austin High: Montie Dangerfield, instructional coach, effective 2022-2023 school year; Robert K. Stout, assistant band director, effective 2022-2023 school year; J’Lyrick Shailee Woods, health science teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year; Justin Randall Helms, social science teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year; Tasia Nakee Sparks, English Language Arts teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year

Austin Junior High: William Harold Wisdom, physical education teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year

Austin Middle: Julianna H. Taylor, physical education teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year; Jessika De’Vonn Milton, physical education teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year

Austinville Elementary: Sandra Kay Humphries, pre-k-5 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year; Veronika L. Costlow, pre-k-5 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year

Banks-Caddell Elementary: Emma Carol Holder, pre-k-5 teacher, 2022-2023 school year

Benjamin Davis Elementary: Makayla Patterson, pre-k-2 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year

Chestnut Grove Elementary: Karen Iline Matthews, pre-k-5 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year; Omeara Watson, k-5 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year

Decatur High: Melissa Rice, drama teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year

Decatur Middle: Greta Dorinda James, guidance counselor, effective 2022-2023 school year; Cassidy Orand, history teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year; Rachel Ann Robbins, art teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year

Frances Nungester Elementary: Keshia Kidd, pre-k-5 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year; DaeLatice Madden, pre-k-5 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year; Jennifer Anne White, guidance counselor, effective 2022-2023 school year; Stephanie Thompson, library media specialist, effective 2022-2023 school year; Jennifer Clark, pre-k-5 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year

Julian Harris Elementary: Hayley Barham, pre-k-5 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year; Camryn Wasson, pre-K-5 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year

Leon Sheffield Magnet: Jennifer Densmore, 3-5 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year

Oak Park Elementary: Mary Beth McCollum, pre-k-5 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year; Alaina Powell Ragsdale, pre-k-5 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year; Angela Leigh Davis, pre-k-5 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year

Walter Jackson Elementary: Vicki Lynn Watson, guidance counselor, effective 2022-2023 school year; Elizabeth Jordan Jennings, k-5 teacher, effective 2022-2023 school year

--

Transfers

Austin High: Jayda Stephenson, English teacher at Austin High to math teacher at Austin High, effective 2022-2023 school year; Lamont Crittendon, health and physical education teacher at Austin High to driver’s education teacher at Austin High, effective 2022-2023 school year.

Center for Alternative Programs: Amy L. Fletcher, science teacher at Center for Alternative Programs to science teacher at Decatur Middle, effective 2022-2023 school year

Decatur Middle: Wendy Henderson, technology teacher at Decatur Middle to instructional coach at Decatur Middle, May 31

Frances Nungester Elementary: Darkena Peebles, kindergarten teacher at Frances Nungester Elementary to pre-k-5 teacher at Woodmeade Elementary, effective 2022-2023 school year; Temira Swoopes, second grade teacher at Frances Nungester Elementary to ESL teacher in Special Services, effective 2022-2023 school year

Woodmeade Elementary: Vicki Catrice Sandlin, second grade teacher at Woodmeade Elemntary to pre-k-2 teacher at Benjamin Davis Elementary, effective 2022-2023 school year.

--

Short-term contracts

Austin High: Katherine Williams, before/after school tutor

Austin Junior High: Elizabeth Hastings, summer school teacher

Austin Middle: Antoinette Sisco-Williamson, summer school teacher

Austinville Elementary: Sharon McCoy, summer school teacher; Suzanna Vermeire, summer school teacher

Benjamin Davis Elementary: Kristin Propst, long term substitute teacher

Decatur City: Amber Dudley, summer assignment tutor; Casey Ingouf, summer assignment tutor; Lindsey Cloud, summer assignment tutor; Kendria Sutherlin, summer assignment tutor; Abby Tinley, summer assignment tutor; Alana Haughaboo, summer assignment tutor, Katherine Williams, summer assignment tutor

Decatur High: David Bloom, long term substitute teacher; Mia Cox-Williamson, summer school teacher; Rachel Jane-Hollis Poovey, summer school teacher

Decatur Middle: Amy Fletcher, summer school teacher

Oak Park Elementary: Carla Snead, summer school teacher

Special Services: Briana Horton, summer school AIM lead teacher; Hannah Perry, summer school AIM lead teacher; Tracey Pace, summer school AIM teacher; Traci Howell, summer school SLA lead teacher; Leigh Ann Pannell, summer school AIM elementary lead teacher; Faith Heidecker, occupational therapist

— Wes Tomlinson

