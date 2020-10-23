The Decatur school board approved the following personnel actions at its meeting Tuesday:
--
Resignations
Austin Junior High: Tyler M. Skinner, choral teacher, Oct. 30.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Tara Rene Vincent, first grade teacher.
--
Retirements
Special Services/Decatur Middle: Penni Conner Corum Delinger, special education teacher, Nov. 30.
--
Change of Contract
Austin High: Earl Darius Gilbert, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 0 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 11, Aug. 5.
Austin Middle: Jada Morman Gilbert, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 0 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 9, Aug. 5.
Decatur High: Kori Jawaan Walker, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 0 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 16, Aug. 5.
Leon Sheffield Elementary: Shannon B. Kirby, from schedule A1, rank AA, step 4 to schedule A2, rank AA, step 21, Aug. 5.
Special Services: Emily Lee Ownby, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 3 to schedule A1, rank MA, step 3, Sept. 29.
--
Transfers
Decatur High: Dana Strickland Jetton, from nine-month guidance counselor at West Decatur Elementary to 12-month guidance counselor at Decatur High, schedule AI, rank MA, step 14.
Special Services: Heather Hyche Bouchillon, from 3.5 hours to 7 hours, speech-language pathologist, Oct. 21.
--
Short-term Contracts
Austin High: Kristie D. Casey, English, long-term substitute; Sabra Davis, substitute, Nov. 30-Feb. 5.
Austinville Elementary: Cheryl Sandlin, intervention.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Julie Pederson, intervention.
Special Services: Virginia Renee Letson, homebound teacher; Robin Burks Clay, homebound teacher; Kimberly Haygood Kent, homebound teacher.
West Decatur Elementary: Christy Mitchell Anders, extended learning; Audrey Dawan W. Johnson, extended learning; Shannon Woodall Posey, extended learning; Susan I. Blake, extended learning; LaToya R. Patton, extended learning; Sarah Wesseling Piper, extended learning; Pamela D. Allen, extended learning; Tamela Sales, extended learning.
