The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions during its meeting last week:
--
Resignations
Austin High: Stacy Dunivan, English teacher, May 27; Captain Kenyada Wallace, ROTC Instructor, May 5
Austin Junior High: Bryan Jimenez, Spanish teacher, May 27; Lauren Bryant, family & consumer science teacher, May 27; Christina Mann, Spanish teacher, May 27; Whitney Warren, technology teacher, May 27
Austinville Elementary: Emily Morgan, third grade teacher, Apr. 15
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Abigail Grauberger, music teacher, May 27
Frances Nungester Elementary: Jordan Lockett, fourth grade teacher, Apr. 15
Decatur High: Anastasia Martens, art teacher, May 27; Jamiee Moran, physical education teacher, May 27; Hannah Mask, teacher, May 27
Oak Park Elementary: Katrina Alexander, pre-K teacher, May 27
--
Retirements
Austin High: Susan Haddock, math teacher, June 1
Austin Junior High: Susan Kathleen Forton, special education teacher, May 27
Austinville Elementary: Sarah G. Henderson, counselor, May 27
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Monica Sparks Sheats, first grade teacher, May 27
Decatur High: Brenda Lawson, career tech teacher, May 27; John (Watt) Parker, math teacher, June 1; Michael J. Burns, health & physical education teacher, May 27
Julian Harris Elementary: Jerry McRae, fourth grade teacher, May 27
Leon Sheffield Magnet School: Deirde (Deede) Jones, librarian, May 27; Opal Michelle Washington, fourth grade teacher, May 27
Special Services: LaTonya White, special education teacher, May 27; Maria Garrison, EL teacher, May 27
Walter Jackson Elementary: Meg Hill, second grade teacher, May 27
Woodmeade Elementary: Lori Grover, second grade teacher, May 27
--
Employment
Austin Junior High: Wren Aronoff, Spanish teacher, effective the 2022-2023 school year pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval
Austin Middle: Nikki Burgos, sixth grade mathematics teacher, effective the 2022-2023 school year pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval; Maggie Ray, English Language Arts teacher, effective the 2022-2023 school year pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval
Austinville Elementary: Denise Marmolejo, guidance counselor, effective the 2022-2023 school year pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Jessica L. White, elementary music teacher, effective the 2022-2023 school year
Decatur High: Cassandra Leigh Mullinax, physical education teacher/volleyball coach, May 1 pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval
Frances Nungester Elementary: Ginger Hall Sims, k-5 teacher, effective the 2022-2023 school year
Special Services: Susan Batchelder, ESL teacher, effective the 2022-2023 school year pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval; Aaron Batchelder, ESL teacher, effective the 2022-2023 school year pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval
--
Transfers
Austin High: Angela Joy Dixon, transferring from math teacher at Austin High to guidance counselor at Austin High; Magda E. White, transferring from instructional coach at Austin High to assistant principal at Austin High, July 1; Desmond Phillips, transferring from math teacher/assistant coach at Austin High to math teacher/head boys basketball coach at Austin High, effective the 2022-2023 school year
Benjamin Davis Elementary: Aundrea Hanson, transferring from principal at Benjamin Davis Elementary to principal at Woodmeade Elementary, effective the 2022-2023 school year
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Rachel Dutton Simpson, transferring from first grade teacher at Chestnut Grove Elementary to K-5 teacher at Frances Nungester Elementary, effective the 2022-2023 school year; Aimee Allyn Hopkins, transferring from fifth grade teacher to K-5 teacher at Eastwood Elementary, effective the 2022-2023 school year
Decatur Middle: Bethany Springer, transferring from counselor at Decatur Middle to unassigned science teacher
--
Short-term contracts
Austin Middle: Emily Blake (D’Amico), after school tutor.
Austinville Elementary: Cheryl Sandlin, after school tutor, summer school teacher; Leslie Dutton, summer school (reading coach); Suzanne Vermeire, summer school teacher; Felicia Morris, summer school teacher; Paula Terry, summer school teacher; Terry Banks, summer school teacher; Kathy Hill, summer school teacher; Ivey Blake Terry, auxiliary pre-K teacher
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Melissa Byrd, summer school teacher; Tyler Wood, summer school teacher; April Watkins, summer school teacher; Jennifer Parker, summer school teacher; Stephanie Brannan, summer school teacher; Celina Daniel, summer school (reading coach); Deanna Martin, summer school teacher; Meg Boston, summer school teacher; Cindy Meadows, summer school teacher; Brenda Davis, summer school teacher; Sydney Johnson, summer school teacher; Kate Smith, summer school substitute teacher; Emily Morrow, summer school substitute teacher; Connie Murray, summer school substitute teacher; Laurie Fox, summer school substitute teacher
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Laura Steigerwalt, summer school teacher; Jen Winkler, summer school substitute teacher; Andrea Cohn, summer school (reading coach); Ruby De La Pena, summer school; Mary Keen, summer school; Bridgette Owens, summer school; Jennifer Page, summer school; Rachel Simpson, summer school.
Decatur High: Linda Dean, part-time counselor (2022-2023 school year)
Eastwood Elementary: Jennie Roberts, summer school; Carol Irvine, summer school; Christie Williams, summer school; Karen Sales, summer school; Tara Wood, summer school; Nikki Hawkins, summer school (SLA reading coach).
Frances Nungester Elementary: Peter Wilkerson, summer school substitute teacher; Katie Hammonds, summer school substitute teacher; Angie Baugher, summer school teacher; Rainey Chapman, summer school teacher; Natalie Flanagan, summer school teacher; Katelan Morris, summer school teacher; Porshia Lockhart, lead reading coach (summer school); Olivia Hooper, summer school teacher; Hannah Suggs, summer school teacher; Jelisa Thompson, summer school teacher; Charlotte Ellenburg, summer school teacher.
Julian Harris Elementary: Carlton Brown, summer school; Lisa Mishalanie, summer school; Haley Flack, summer school.
Oak Park Elementary: Lila Ackley, summer school teacher; Missy Olinger, summer school teacher; Mandy Anders, summer school teacher; Joanna Holcomb, summer school teacher; Amy Jackson, summer school teacher; Cheryl Smith, summer school teacher; Ginger Wood, summer school teacher; Phyllis Wright, summer school teacher; Janet Lowery, summer school substitute teacher; Allen Rowe, summer school teacher.
Special Services: Tylerann Betterton, summer school (AIM); Christen Newsom Adams, testing; Vanessa Sivley, summer school AIM; Traci Howell, collaborative specialist; Leigh Ann Pannell, collaborative specialist; Ashley Wells, testing; Monica Wright, PSY teacher; Kelli Morris, summer school (AIM); John Wesley Williamson, summer school (AIM); Kendall Lilly, summer school (AIM); Rachel Jane-Hollis Poovey, summer school (AIM); Julia Vosler, tier III coach; Patricia Laughlin, summer school (AIM); Alison Gilchrist, summer school (AIM/SLA SPE teacher); Jana Satterfield, summer school (AIM/SLA SPE teacher); Paige Williamson, summer school (AIM/SLA SPE teacher); Paige Guthrie Harrelson, summer school (AIM/SLA SPE teacher); Robin Clay, summer school EXCEL; Deborah McKelvey, summer school EXCEL; Patsy Siek, summer school EXCEL; Hunter Sandoval, summer school EXCEL; Nancy Turbyfill, summer school EXCEL; Joni Bair, summer school EXCEL; Isabella Coffell, summer school EXCEL; Natalie Walker, summer school EXCEL; Savannah Ball, summer school EXCEL; Illdiko Szebenyik, summer school EXCEL.
Summer Learning Academy: Cassie Washington, teacher-in-residence/lead teacher; Dawn Batts, teacher-in-residence/lead teacher; Cynthia White, teacher-in-residence/lead teacher; Nia Epperson, teacher-in-residence/lead teacher.
Walter Jackson Elementary: Kirsten Hawkins, summer school; Elizabeth Summerford, summer school teacher, Alexis Sprung, summer school teacher; Ali Smith, summer school teacher; Tammy Locklear, summer school teacher.
West Decatur Elementary: Susan Blake, summer school (reading coach); Regan Clark, summer school teacher; LaToya Patton, summer school teacher, Beth McHugh, summer school teacher; Janet Foster, summer school teacher; Tamela Sales, summer school teacher; Audrey Johnson, summer school teacher; Ashley Cunningham, summer school teacher; Ursula Caston, summer school teacher; Kim NeSmith, summer school teacher; Olivia Champion, summer school teacher.
Woodmeade Elementary: Melissa Herring, summer school (reading coach); Arnetra Nance, summer school teacher; Teresa Shaver, summer school teacher; Julie Coats, summer school teacher; Hannah Moore Howell, summer school teacher; Vicki Sandlin, summer school teacher; Rebecca Teague, summer school teacher.
— Wes Tomlinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.