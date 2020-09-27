The Decatur school board approved the following personnel actions Thursday:
Resignations
Austin Middle: Nathan J. Holmes, math teacher, Sept. 11.
Retirements
CAP: Carol Rhoades Filyaw, secondary teacher, Nov. 1.
Professional Training Center: Julia Webb Senn, child nutrition program supervisor, Jan. 1.
Change of Contract
Austinville Elementary: Darrell Wayne Allbright, from schedule A2, rank BS, step 15 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 15, Sept. 17.
Decatur High: Robert S. Cosby, from schedule A2, rank MA, step 23 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 27, Aug. 5.
Walter Jackson Elementary: Trevor Marshall Pharris, from schedule A2, rank BS, step 12 to schedule A2, rank BS, step 14.
West Decatur Elementary: Regan M. Clark, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 0 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 10, Aug. 5.
Short Term Contracts
Decatur High: Mark Connell, secondary drama teacher, long-term substitute, Oct. 19-Dec. 4.
Frances Nungester Elementary: Kimi A. Jenkins, kindergarten teacher, long-term substitute, Sept. 28-Dec. 18; Morgan Landers, intervention, Oct. 1 2020-Oct 1. 2021.
Special Services: Antoinette R. Sisco-Williamson, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; LaTonya R. White, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Eugenia G. Steward, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Jennifer Lynne McCoy, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Cynthia Lee Tapscott, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; LoToya R. Patton, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Kristi Villarreal Borden, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Karen Alexander, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Julie Cantrell Vosler, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Wendy Renea Brandon, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Rachel M. Brannon, EXCEL center, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Rachel Sara Hammers, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30.
Title I: Emily Millwood, after-school tutor, Alabama Baptist Children's Home, Oct. 1-Sept. 31.
