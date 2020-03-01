The minimum salary for the next Decatur City Schools chief financial officer will be $120,000 annually and negotiable depending on qualifications and experience, the school board agreed at a work session last week.
The board posted the position Thursday morning on the system’s website, dcs.edu. Applications will be taken through 5 p.m. March 11.
After 19 years as chief financial officer for DCS, Melanie Maples is retiring effective Aug. 1. She is earning $141,828 annually. Board President Karen Duke said the plan is to have someone hired before Maples leaves.
Duke said the $120,000 is in line with salaries at surrounding school systems of similar size. Madison City is paying its chief financial officer $120,000, Athens City $137,002, Florence City $122,192, Hartselle City $107,363, Madison County $133,673, Cullman County $117,576, Morgan County $104,641, Lawrence County $101,270 and Limestone County $100,737.
The board agreed to open the vacancy to all qualified candidates.
Superintendent Michael Douglas told the board it was only obligated by law to post the job for 14 days.
“If you are happy with the way things are going, that will always make you look inward,” Douglas said. “If there’s things you want to change, that always makes you look outward.
“Let everything go through Dr. (Yvette) Evans (human resources director). There’s no need to hire an attorney to collect applications.”
In new job responsibilities, the chief school financial officer is mandated to report any unusual financial activity and play a role with the superintendent in developing long-range plans and financial forecasting for the district.
“Personally notify, in writing, each board member and the local superintendent of education of any financial transaction which the chief school financial officer deems to be non-routine, unusual, without legal authorization, or not in compliance with the fiscal management policies of the board. The notification shall be recorded in the minutes of the board by the president of the local board of education,” the change reads.
Job duties were updated as required by the 2006 Accountability Act and said the chief school financial officer will work under the direct supervision of the superintendent, have a fiduciary responsibility to the board, be bondable in the amount set by the state superintendent, and be subject to dismissal by majority vote of the board without input from the superintendent.
