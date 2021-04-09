The Decatur City Board of Education voted to expel a 15-year-old Decatur High student at a hearing Friday morning.
School officials said the ninth-grade male student, who was already on a modified expulsion, was expelled for the remainder of this school year and for the 2021-2022 school year.
