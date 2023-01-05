Add school crossing guards to the occupations experiencing shortages in north Alabama's tight labor market, with the Decatur Police Department putting out a special call Wednesday for applicants interested in keeping young students safe.
The department solicited crossing guards on social media and in an email to news media after some guards recently decided to give up the part-time job and be completely retired.
Irene Cardenas-Martinez, Decatur Police Department spokeswoman, said the department hires and manages the school crossing guards for Decatur City Schools. She said currently they have 18 guards but are short three or four.
“The last few that resigned were older and wanted to take a break from the work,” Cardenas-Martinez said. “They just had some recent retirees and that’s why they have the positions to fill right now.”
DCS Patrol Supervisor Johnny Chambers has been a guard for the past 12 years after retiring from the United Parcel Service. Chambers, 77, a Decatur resident, said he believes almost all the guards are retired from other jobs. He said some guards have additional jobs to make extra money.
Cardenas-Martinez said the DPD has trouble filling the positions.
“They have to go through a process and then it being part-time work also, it’s kind of difficult to find applicants,” she said. “And then of course you’re dealing with public safety and kids and stuff you have to be well-vetted. We just want to find dependable people as well.”
The local labor market is tight for many jobs. The latest Alabama Department of Labor data shows the state had a 2.7% unemployment rate compared to a 3.7% rate nationwide. Morgan County's rate was 1.9% with about 800 more people employed than there were a year earlier.
Chambers said he has no plans to resign anytime soon.
“As long as I’m able to do it, my health holds up, I love it,” he said. “(I love) the kids, love to mingle with them, protect them.”
Chambers also said he enjoys getting out and doing something daily while he is retired.
“I’ve seen too many people retire, lay on the couch and go away,” he said.
Suzette Garth, 68, of Decatur, has been a guard for almost seven years and has been stationed at Chestnut Grove Elementary for about five of those years. She said she when she was first hired there were some guards that resigned because of their age.
“They were just ready to retire for good, a lot of them,” she said.
Garth said she never really retired and has always worked part-time jobs along with volunteering leading home Bible studies. She said she became a guard because it worked with her schedule, but she loves the school kids. She said she has no plans to resign as a guard anytime soon.
“I enjoy working. This is a rewarding job because I love people,” Garth said. “Here I get to see the kids five, six years and then they go to another school.”
Cardenas-Martinez said the guards are not paid when school is not in session.
“They get paid for four hours during a school day. Two in the morning and two in the afternoon.”
The job listing on the city's website says pay for new guards is $10 per hour.
One to two guards are provided to all DCS elementary and middle schools, Cardenas-Martinez said. She said the three schools that do not receive guards are Decatur High, Austin High and Austin Junior High.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.