Decatur City Schools will provide free Summer Learning Academy programs to help as many as 1,500 elementary and middle school students who might face a learning loss due to the pandemic.
The programs, along with traditional summer school, will cost about $1 million, which will be subsidized with federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The Alabama Literacy Act requires schools to offer summer programs to K-3 students with reading deficiencies, said Wanda Davis, supervisor for elementary curriculum and instruction.
“Decatur City Schools wanted to offer it to all students K-5, especially following the pandemic,” she said.
The elementary program, which will run from June 1 to July 1, Monday through Thursday, will be housed at eight of the district’s elementary schools, but “every elementary school is offering it,” Davis said.
She said most of the mornings will be focused on reading and writing instruction, plus some math instruction.
Fourth and fifth graders will get equal amounts of math, reading and STEM instruction, according to Davis. Davis said an afternoon session, from 1-3 p.m., will have enrichment activities like art and STEM, and about 600 students have registered to stay on for that session.
Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Yvette Evans told school board members at a work session this week that about 1,300 K-5 students had registered for the elementary program, and the district has contracts with about 110 teachers, including English as a second language and special education teachers and interventionists, for that program.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said the cost of the Summer Learning Academy programs and regular summer school, including transportation, meals and teacher salaries, will reach more than $1 million. Federal COVID-19 relief funds will be used to cover those costs and enable the school district to have “a robust summer program,” he said.
“Last year, we were supposed to have (the Summer Learning Academy), but the pandemic prevented us from having it,” Douglas said.
--
Learning gap
More than half of public K-12 educators responding to a recent national survey said the pandemic has resulted in a significant loss of both academic and social-emotional learning for students.
The report, “Closing the Learning Gap,” shares insights from the Horace Mann Voice of the Educator Study, which surveyed nearly 1,000 U.S. K-12 educators about the educational challenges caused or worsened by the pandemic. Among the findings: More than 97% of educators reported loss of learning by their students over the past year when compared with children in previous years. A majority, 57%, of educators estimated their students are behind by more than three months in their social-emotional learning progress.
Nearly half, or 47%, of the educators surveyed said the biggest obstacle to returning to a “normal” education environment was a wider gap between academically struggling and high-performing students.
Anita Clarke, the Decatur system’s supervisor for secondary curriculum and instruction, said the purpose of the program for students in grades 6-8 is twofold.
“We want to give students an opportunity to make up some ground and recover some of those skills they may have missed,” Clarke said. The program will also “extend learning for accelerated students,” she said. “It will give those students an opportunity to grow even more.”
About 150 students have signed up so far, Clarke said. “We are still accepting students,” she said. “We expect approximately 200 to enroll.”
The middle school program runs from July 6-25.
“It will be targeted in math and (English language arts),” with two-hour sessions of each, Clarke said.
