With the labor supply tight not only for teachers but for education support staff as well, Decatur City Schools has taken an aggressive approach to recruiting workers.
The system held a career fair last week at Decatur Middle School and interviewed 17 individuals for positions in teaching, transportation, child nutrition, maintenance and custodial roles.
Yvette Evans, deputy superintendent of instruction and personnel, said the teacher shortage has not become unmanageable, but the system wants to hire more full-time teachers to relieve substitute teachers of stress from overwork.
“Another big reason we’re having this (career fair) is to get those December graduates,” Evans said. “They have to be certificated or about to be (certificated).”
Evans said she would like to hire more substitute teachers as well.
The supply of teachers is tight statewide. Alabama’s public colleges and universities graduated 1,817 education majors in 2020, a 25% drop since 2013, according to information from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education.
“We absolutely have a shortage of teachers,” Kirk Fulford, deputy director of Alabama's Legislative Services Agency, told a panel of lawmakers last month during a presentation on ways to improve Alabama’s pay and health and retirement benefits for educators.
Decatur Middle Principal Brad Newton would like to find more math and science teachers for his school.
“We interviewed two so far,” Newton said early in the fair. “We’re definitely looking to hire more full-time teachers.”
Evans said the greatest position that the school system needs filled is custodians. She said the school system even consulted a temporary employment agency to recruit custodians this school year, but they were not successful.
An elementary administrator recounted seeing the custodian shortage firsthand this year.
“Our head custodian retired and we shared a custodian with Frances Nungester Elementary,” said Austinville Assistant Principal Cassie Washington.
Washington said they were fortunate since then to have hired workers to fill that void but would still like to see more applications.
“We’re not hiring right now, but we’re always looking to interview people,” Washington said.
Brian Lane drove all the way from Huntsville to apply for a teaching job with Decatur City Schools.
“I put in an application on the state website and then got an email back about the career fair in Decatur,” Lane said.
Lane holds a bachelor’s degree in behavioral sciences from Athens State and is in his last year at Jacksonville State completing a graduate program in secondary education. He hopes to get a job teaching social studies in middle or high school.
“I’ve been teaching in Asia since 2013,” Lane said. “If hired here, this will be the first time that I have taught in the United States.”
Child Nutrition Supervisor Devin Williamson and her crew have also been handling extra work resulting from resignations.
“There have been a couple of resignations this year and we are currently hiring for two positions,” Williamson said.
Williamson was at the fair interviewing candidates who were eager to work despite having little experience in the food industry.
“We interviewed four people and I thought they were good candidates,” Williamson said. “I think for the most part, a couple of them didn’t have any food experience, but their attitudes and willingness to do hard work are good. If people are willing to learn, we are willing to train them.”
