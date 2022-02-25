Two Decatur City Schools scholars bowl teams did well enough in regional competitions that they are headed to Hoover on Saturday for the state tournament, and a sixth grade team will also compete at the tournament against other teams of that grade level.
The Austin Middle/Austin Junior and Decatur Middle teams will test their speed and knowledge against 22 other teams at the Alabama Scholastic Competition Association scholars bowl tournament. Decatur Middle's new sixth grade team, like other sixth grade teams, did not have to qualify but also will be at the tournament.
Austin eighth grader Ben Lowman and his teammates on the Austin Middle/Austin Junior scholars bowl team were on fire this week at a practice round as they answered complex questions like translating Latin phrases to English.
"This Latin phrase means 'and the rest,'" said Mary Sue Fleischauer, their coach and a gifted education specialist.
"Et cetera," Lowman confidently replied.
Lowman is the longest serving member on the team at three years and he and his team have been working together for two years. This is the first time they will exhibit their knowledge in the state tournament.
"We feel fine and confident about going to state this year," said Zoe Engram, an eighth grader who has been on the team for 2½ years. "It's basically like any other tournament, only harder."
Decatur Middle captain Harris Penley, whose specialty is sports, worked with his team on Wednesday as they practiced with the sixth grade team. He said they have been working on staying sharp through the entire competition.
"We had some ups and downs," Penley said of their last tournament. "We played Discovery (Middle School) and Discovery has been a very good team for the longest. We had a good start but we kind of shut down. We played against five teams and went 3-2."
Decatur Middle seventh grader Ian Newton joined the scholars bowl team for the first time this year.
"Every once in a while on a Saturday I'll study (for scholars bowl)," Newton said. "But it's not like an everyday thing."
Both schools competed in a district competition in Madison on Jan. 22 and qualified to advance to the state tournament as wild cards because of their high scores.
The tournament will begin with seeding rounds. In each seeding round, the teams will be asked 20 toss-up questions. The first team to activate a buzzer gets the first chance to answer the question. If the team answers correctly, they then get a chance to answer three bonus questions.
Decatur Middle established a sixth grade team this year that will also be competing at state.
Sixth grader Jordan Harrylal said her love for research is what inspired her to join the scholars bowl team.
"I was always good at collecting miscellaneous knowledge," Harrylal said. "When I was at Benjamin Davis Elementary, (Beth Hellebrand) was telling me about scholars bowl."
Hellebrand and Lindsay Sims are teachers at Decatur Middle and coach the middle school team and the sixth grade team.
Joseph Botto is a captain for the sixth grade team and said his favorite topics are geography and sports. Sims said both Penley and Botto have a knack for guessing correct answers.
"The last tournament, (Botto) got three questions right just by guessing," Sims said. "He even guessed who the governor of New York was."
Sims said she would eventually like to see more scholars bowl teams established in Decatur elementary schools.
Each school will have four players that represent them at the tournament, but those schools will also bring two extra students to have on stand-by in case substitutions need to be made.
"Depending on what the questions are is what will determine a substitution," said Austin seventh grader Damien Dobbins. "It could be heavy on literature or science, who knows."
Donna Reese Hart, a seventh grader, said she first became involved in Austin Middle's scholars bowl team in the sixth grade.
"My favorite teacher was the scholars bowl coach," Hart said.
The Austin team went over several topics during Tuesday's practice including global news, marine biology, Latin phrases, geography, world and American history, math and pop culture.
They all agreed that as a team they are most knowledgeable in the subjects of Greek mythology, math, and science. Greek, Roman and Egyptian mythology is Engram's specialty. Hart is the team's pop culture expert.
Dobbins is the team's unofficial history expert.
"I love everything history, especially Russian history," Dobbins said.
"I'm just really a jack of all trades. I know a lot of stuff," Lowman said.
Both Austin and Decatur's teams agreed they would like to improve their aptitude in math and literature questions before Saturday's tournament.
