Decatur City Schools hopes offering competitive salaries and a variety of incentives will help it recruit teachers during a statewide shortage.
The district will hold a job fair from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 25 at Decatur Middle School as part of its recruitment effort.
Salaries for teachers at Decatur City Schools with zero years of experience change based on education levels: a bachelor’s degree starts at $43,869, master’s degree at $50,000, Education Specialist degree at $54,000 and doctorate at $58,000, according to Yvette Evans, Decatur's deputy superintendent of instruction and personnel.
“We’re looking for people who really have a love for students, who want to be in an educational environment where they can help students grow academically, behaviorally,” said Yvette Evans, deputy superintendent of instruction and personnel. “Of course, we’re looking for people who have the proper certifications for the positions, or people who have the capacity to be put on a pathway to certification.”
The district is also looking to hire paraprofessionals, bus drivers and child nutrition workers. Candidates are encouraged to apply online for positions ahead of the job fair if they’re seriously interested.
Evans also encourages anyone curious about teaching but lacking an education degree to attend. She said candidates can earn certifications in various ways depending on their previous education, skills and job experience.
“We are a well-funded school system,” Evans said. “Because we are, we are able to provide a plethora of professional development opportunities that help teachers hone their craft and continue to grow as professionals.”
Evans said the district is most in need of science, math and special needs teachers — all positions in shortage across the state. The state had about 1,500 unfilled teaching positions when this school year began, according to Alabama State Department of Education data reported by al.com.
Alabama will give math and science teachers who enroll in the TEAMS, Teacher Excellence and Accountability in Mathematics and Science, program an additional $5,000. If that teacher works at a hard to staff school, a designation made by the state, they will earn another $5,000.
Alabama named Austin Junior High, Austin Middle and Decatur Middle as Decatur’s hard to staff schools in 2022.
“(The state) knows that there is a shortage in these areas,” Evans said. “So, we’re trying to incentivize and entice people to come and work.”
Evans said Alabama also offers a temporary certificate for special education that includes five college courses and mentorships. When completed, a candidate will have an official grade 6-12 special education certification.
The district has created opportunities for experienced teachers, too.
“We participate in the Alabama teacher mentoring program where first- and second-year teachers are paired with a more seasoned teacher,” Evans said. “They work with them throughout the year helping them with lesson plans, instructional strategies and how to navigate this world of education so that they have a support base.”
Mentor teachers receive a stipend from the state.
The Best and Brightest, a program that provides young professionals money toward student loan debt for up to five years if they live in Decatur, also has partnered with the district to recruit teachers. Evans said the program gives teachers up to $15,000 toward their student loan repayments or, if they don't have a loan, the money can be used for housing.
In addition to teachers, the district also seeks workers for the child nutrition program (CNP) to prepare and serve food to students in the cafeteria. CNP workers need a GED or high school diploma to be considered. No food service experience is required.
“Anything they need to learn on the job, we can train them,” said Jennifer Newton, who oversees Decatur’s CNP program. “We’re looking for people that want to be around students and kids.”
Newton recommended that parents looking to be on the same schedule as their children apply to be CNP workers.
“When you compare us to other jobs in the food service industry, we have great hours; you’re not going to have to work nights and weekends,” Newton said. “That’s hard to come by in the food service industry.”
At the job fair, supervisors and principals will conduct a preliminary interview of all candidates. Following the preliminary interview, teaching candidates will submit a writing sample and may be called back for a follow-up interview. If a candidate should be hired, he or she will have to pass a background check and a drug screen. Evans said the background checks can take a few days.
“We always are very, very careful about that,” Evans said. “Anybody that we put in front of students we want to make sure that they are of the magnitude to do what we’re asking them to do. It doesn’t matter what aspect, if they’re working in the schools, they have to go through that background check. Whether it be teacher, bus driver, child nutrition, etc.”
Evans said safety of students, teachers and staff is paramount for the district and that support from the central office, administration and school communities make it a great place to work.
“Students come first in every decision we make,” Newton said. “Whether it be in the classroom, on the school bus, in the cafeteria, in the hallways, every decision we make we’re always looking at what’s best for students.”
