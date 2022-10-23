Math training for Decatur City Schools teachers in the summer of 2021 contributed to a 9 percentage point increase in students' math proficiency this year over last year, according to the superintendent, a jump that helped the district beat the statewide proficiency rate.
The Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) test is taken by all students in grades 2 through 8, although second grade results are solely used as a baseline for subsequent years.
Students took the test in March and results were released last month. In total, 44.1% of Decatur students in grades 3 through 8 were proficient in English language arts, up 1.21 percentage points from 2021. The proficiency rate in math this year was 30.29%, up 8.97 percentage points from 2021. The science proficiency rate for grades 3 through 8 was 30%, unchanged from last year.
Statewide proficiency rates include data from both the ACAP and portions of the 11th grade ACT tests and therefore are not entirely comparable to the Decatur numbers, which are based only on the ACAP.
Statewide, 2022 data shows 47.28% of students were proficient in ELA, up 1.89 percentage points from 2021. Math proficiency in the state increased 5.24 points in 2022 to 27.23%. Science proficiency increased 2.75 points, to 37.31%.
The ACAP is a computer-based test designed to measure student progress on the Alabama Courses of Study Standards. It is administered once a year.
DCS Superintendent Michael Douglas said he held districtwide math training last summer and in 2021, as well as hiring math coaches who are teaching in all 12 elementary schools this year.
“We went up 9 (percentage points) and we didn’t even have everything in place yet,” Douglas said. “That’s still way low, but I feel like the stuff we did over the summer really set us up for next year.”
Douglas said after beating the state proficiency rate in math, the district is now increasing its focus on ELA while trying to maintain momentum in math.
“We’re still not where we need to be in ELA but we’re getting there,” Douglas said. “We’ve got a little bit more poverty than the state, more (English language learners than) in the state … . We want to be above the state.”
Douglas said over 70% of students in Decatur schools qualify for free and reduced lunches.
“Given our poverty level and given the number of kids we have that don’t speak the English language, I feel like our teachers are doing all they can and I feel like we’re trying to provide them more support with the added interventionists, math coaches and reading coaches,” Douglas said.
Over half the student populations at Eastwood Elementary, Walter Jackson Elementary and Leon Sheffield Magnet tested proficient in math this year, with Eastwood at 58.02%, Walter Jackson at 62.39% and Leon Sheffield at 64.31%. When the ACAP was first given in the spring of 2021, not a single Decatur school had a math proficiency rate over 50%.
“We didn’t even know we had a math problem until they changed the test,” Douglas said. “Three years ago when we were on Scantron, our math scores were better than our reading scores.”
The increased proficiency rates in math were seen across most subgroups. The proficiency rate for Hispanic students was 18.08% this year, up from 14.02% in 2021. Black students climbed from 10.14% math proficiency last year to 13.75% this year. White students also improved, going from a 27.27% proficiency rate to 32.82% this year.
Economically disadvantaged students also saw math proficiency increases, from 12.98% in 2021 to 15.11% this year. Students who are English language learners — unable to communicate fluently or learn successfully in English — had a 10.55% proficiency rate in math this year, up from 6.42% last year.
Walter Jackson Elementary Principal Tamara Caudle said over half her students in grades 3 through 5 tested proficient in ELA and over half of students in fourth and fifth grades tested proficient in math, with 47% of third graders proficient in math.
Walter Jackson third grade teacher Shanice Billingsley said she and her fellow teachers have been working to improve math proficiency, and over the last two years they have communicated with each other as they identified students' learning gaps.
“It took a lot of practice,” Billingsley said. “In our small groups, we focused on what they were struggling on at that particular time and then broke it down. We see what they’re struggling with and fix it right then and there, not wait until they take a test and then try to fix the problems the week after.”
Billingsley said she felt students increased their multiplication and division skills last year and believes it was because of good time management by teachers.
“Just finding the time to stop and focus without having to move on to the next thing,” Billingsley said. “It’s amazing how quick (students) are catching on to things like multiplication and division because we’re putting in this time with them.”
Eastwood second grade teachers Lisa Sturges and Tiffany Abernathy prepared their students during the 2020-2021 school year, and as third graders, the Eastwood students this year had a 72.41% proficiency rate in math, up from 65.38% among third graders the previous school year.
“From the bottom up … we’re making them elaborate and talk about their strategies to get them a better sense of numbers so they know what their answer is and why that’s their answer,” Sturges said.
“We’re teaching them key words as well,” Abernathy said. “Like if there is something being added to or taken away from, we’re having them look at the words in the problem and that helps them decide if they are going to add or subtract.”
West Decatur Elementary had the lowest proficiency rates in the district this year in ELA, math and science, and was the lone school in the district with a math proficiency rate below 10%. Its challenges include a student population in which 97% qualify for free and reduced lunches, and a large population of students who are not fluent in the English language.
"There's a language barrier sometimes where teachers have to crack that code and some students come and they have never been in a classroom setting; they've never been to school," said Principal Jennifer Edwards. "It could be their first year in school and they're in the second or third grade. Our teachers have to go far and beyond and they do a lot of training and professional development to be able to actually teach this culture and climate."
Edwards is optimistic this year and believes the math coach the district hired for her school will improve ACAP results after students test next spring.
"We plan to have a 35% increase per grade level in math proficiency on the next ACAP and I think our math coach will get us there," Edwards said.
