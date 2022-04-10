Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary fifth grader Mallie Hudson said before Friday's competition that her Greenpower team meant business, and that became clear as they placed first in the overall awards at the Greenpower Goblin Splash race at Point Mallard Park.
“We want other teams to know that we’re not messing around,” Hudson said of her seven-member fifth grade team before the race.
Greenpower cars use alternative fuel sources, such as electricity, to limit the amount of carbon emissions released in the environment. The cars Friday were all powered with batteries.
Nineteen schools participated in the race. In addition to teams from Decatur City Schools, there were three from Madison City Schools, one from Academy of Science & Foreign Language Elementary in Huntsville, and teams from four schools in LaGrange, Georgia. The three-hour race featured drag racing, slalom racing, and a circuit race at the end.
Every elementary school in Decatur competed except for Benjamin Davis because that school only goes to second grade. The Goblin Splash race was limited to grades four through six.
Leon Sheffield placed first in drag racing and slalom racing, where cars had to weave in and out of traffic cones on the track. Winning two out of three races earned them first place in the overall awards.
Each race had four cars at a time on the track competing against each other. All the cars were kit cars that students assembled themselves.
The Leon Sheffield car was painted red with a black shark on its hood with wide-open jaws. Student Oliver McMahon said he hoped the artwork on the car showed that they had a fearless mindset.
This is West Decatur fifth grader Syniah Emerson’s first time to participate in Greenpower races and she was chosen as the team’s driver.
“It looked pretty fun, so I thought I’d join,” Emerson said. “Plus, I love robotics so I wanted to get into this.”
Emerson created the artwork on the car, which had pictures of waves and had noodle floats attached to the edges of the car.
Shelton Cobb, career and technical education supervisor at Career Academies of Decatur, said he hopes the race is inspiring as well as fun for students.
“I’m hoping this will introduce students to opportunities and careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math),” Cobb said. “There’s so many STEM opportunities and jobs in our area.”
Emerson’s teammates, fifth graders Alfredo Mateo and Moises Gutierrez, said learning maintenance and assembling the car is their favorite part of the Greenpower program.
Out of all four participating school districts, Decatur schools placed first in each category, with Frances Nungester Elementary winning the circuit race and Walter Jackson Elementary placing first in the presentation awards.
Greenpower officials asked students strategic questions about electric vehicles. How well they answered determined their place in the presentation award.
It was a cold Friday as students battled through the wind and hail. Gifted specialist and Leon Sheffield coach Kent Sanders said he couldn’t be more proud of his team.
“Mallie Hudson, one of our drivers, had water in her eyes but she still managed to place second in the circuit race,” Sanders. “At one point we had sleet bouncing off the hood of the car. They showed some tenacity for sure.”
Middle school and high school teams from Decatur, Oxford, LaGrange, Georgia, Madison and Huntsville were scheduled to compete Saturday.
