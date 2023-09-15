The fiscal 2024 budget approved by the Decatur Board of Education this week includes more than $17.4 million in capital projects, with the largest chunk — $9 million — going toward a new pre-K center that will house all the schools’ pre-K classrooms under one roof.
The 32,000-square-foot First Class Pre-K Center planned on West Decatur Elementary School’s campus, on Memorial Drive Southwest, would hold close to 400 students with about 50 staff members, and it would have the capability to be expanded by four classrooms at a time.
The pre-K center's funding is coming from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund which is a federal program through the U.S. Department of Education in response to COVID. Mandi Jones, Decatur City Schools' chief school financial officer, said there is a time limit for using the funds so the $9 million amount will be spent by Sept. 30, 2024.
Jones is already projecting DCS will spend about $4.4 million in fiscal 2025 on the center, based on the amount of the construction bid that the board approved Aug. 30.
“I don’t have an expected start date (on construction) yet. It will be soon, hopefully October,” Jones said. “It will take about 18 months to complete.”
The total projected revenue for fiscal 2024 is $149.9 million, 38% of which would be generated locally — primarily through sales and property taxes. Federal funding accounts for 18% of fiscal 2024 revenue, with state funding at 44%. Total revenue in fiscal 2023, which ends Sept. 30, is expected to be $132.9 million.
Other capital projects include a new HVAC system at Chestnut Grove Elementary. DCS spent $84,259 in fiscal 2023 on engineering fees, Jones said. About $1.2 million is projected to be used on the HVAC system in fiscal 2024.
“The project will officially start in the summer,” Jones said.
DCS has projected spending $3.5 million on Austin High School baseball and softball projects and spent $200,000 on them in fiscal 2023. Jones said the amount budgeted for fiscal 2024 is the remaining cost of the projects.
“This is to turf the baseball and softball fields and for an indoor hitting facility with a locker room for the softball team,” she said. “These projects are just now starting.”
DCS has projected spending $3.3 million on Decatur High School softball and baseball projects and spent about $2 million on them in fiscal 2023. The projected budgeted amount for fiscal 2024 is also the remaining cost of the project, Jones said.
“We are building a new softball field on our property. Included in this project is a new concession stand/restroom building,” she said. “We are also turfing the baseball field. This project started May 1.”
The general fund projected budget is $27.7 million for fiscal 2024 and was $24.1 million in fiscal 2023. Jones said the fiscal 2024 general fund budget is projected to include a reserve of 2.27 months of expenses.
DCS Superintendent Michael Douglas said the state requires school systems to have a minimum of one month in reserve. However, he said the DCS board prefers they have three months in reserve.
"We purposely — in order to do some capital projects — took some local money last year to finish some capital projects and I think we got it down to 2.1 (months in reserve),” Douglas said, still 1.1 months beyond the state minimum. "... We did that because we wanted to do some projects. But my board would like us to gradually get back up to three months.”
Douglas said reserves will increase in fiscal 2024.
“The fact that we’re going back up to 2.27 (months), this budget reflects that we’re trying to get back to that three-months reserve,” he said.
In fiscal 2023 DCS had a daily average of 480.57 teachers. In fiscal 2024 it expects to have a daily average of 488.53 teachers. Adding in principals, assistant principals, counselors, librarians, career tech directors and career coach, fiscal 2024 increased 11.46 units from fiscal 2023 to a daily average of 550.03.
The fiscal 2024 general fund includes budgeted salaries and benefits totaling $112.7 million with teachers being the largest amount (64.3%) at about $44.3 million. The total projected budget for teachers in fiscal 2023 was about $40.2 million.
“The state gave a 2% raise (to educators), so your revenue goes up, but you’re also paying more because everybody across the board got a 2% raise,” Douglas said.
The largest expenditures in the general fund were instructional services and instructional support, which Jones said consists of salaries, benefits, textbooks, materials, supplies and other items. Instructional services increased from $67.1 million in fiscal 2023 to $73.6 million in fiscal 2024. Instructional support increased from $18.8 million in fiscal 2023 to a projected $20.5 million in fiscal 2024.
“It’s everything that goes into instruction, so you’ve got teachers, you’ve got aides,” Douglas said. "You’ve got textbooks, you’ve got supplies, everything that goes into delivering instruction to children, so it’s not just people. The majority of it is what we use to teach them; could be computers, could be Chromebooks, could be whatever.”
Douglas said the after-school tutoring program DCS started this year is also included in instructional services.
