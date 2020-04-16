Decatur City Schools will not accept any foreign exchange students for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year and possibly longer due to concerns about the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Not knowing where we will be going down the road now and not knowing what countries might be hot spots, I am suggesting we suspend (the program) for the first semester and come back and review for the second semester,” Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield told the board members in an online meeting Tuesday.
Superintendent Michael Douglas agreed with Satterfield and made the recommendation to the board.
Satterfield said he knew of one foreign exchange student in the city system who has withdrawn and returned home. He said the students will not be allowed to enroll in the fall semester and that their educational exchange visas will expire before then.
He said he has been monitoring the State Department and expects changes in the program’s guidelines.
“The students that are still here can remain with their host homes. We’re making sure all of our foreign exchange students are withdrawn after grades are posted after May 22,” he said.
Chief Financial Officer Melanie Maples reported the the general fund has a balance of $24 million, or 3.2 months in reserve. She said the Child Nutrition Program spent $130,969 more than it took in during March and has $2.064 million, or a reserve of four months.
Board member Michele Gray King said she was pleased the system’s principals and their staff distributed 98% of the students’ paper packets so school work could continue while school buildings are closed pursuant to a statewide emergency order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the retirements of John B. Cooper, Austin High band director; Mitchell B. Knox, Austin High health teacher; and Robin D. Barker, Chestnut Grove Elementary music teacher, all effective May 22.
• Approved the employment of Christina Mann, Decatur City Spanish teacher; and Ben Maples, Career Academies of Decatur welding teacher.
• Approved a bid of $117,794 from Dynamics Sports Construction Inc., of Leander, Texas, to replace the floor of the Austin Junior High auxiliary gym.
• Approved a bid of $611,000 from Garber Construction Co. of Huntsville to renovate the welding department of Career Academies of Decatur.
