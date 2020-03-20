Decatur City Schools is trimming back the hours of free lunch distribution to protect the workers and volunteers helping with the program from exposure to the new coronavirus.
Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said beginning Monday the food distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Previously, the meals had been handed out from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We’ve shifted the hours to protect our workers,” he said.
Satterfield said on Friday, 938 meals were distributed and across three days of the drive-thru program at seven schools in Decatur, 2,547 meals were given out.
