If Decatur City Schools needed a reminder of the challenges it faces in the academic year that begins today amid a pandemic, it got one Tuesday when virtual learning device pickup had to be cut off early because of a miscommunication that led to traffic congestion.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said parents received a message from the district indicating they could pick up iPads for their virtual-learning students from Austin Middle on Tuesday. The pickup was intended only for students in kindergarten, first grade and second grade. Students in grades 3-12 already had Chromebooks from the previous school year, and will not receive additional devices from the district, but this was unclear to many parents.
As a result of the miscommunication, too many families arrived to pick up devices at once, resulting in chaos on Modaus Road Southwest and confusion among parents.
“We were anticipating 300 people. I think we had 2,000,” Douglas said.
He said parents will be contacted by their schools to arrange for virtual device pickup from their virtual teachers.
“I know it was very frustrating for some of our parents," Douglas said. He was planning to distribute revised instructions on device pickup to parents.
Decatur schools reopen for in-person instruction today, except for pre-kindergarten students who will start Aug. 19.
Douglas said late last month that about 70% of the roughly 8,700 DCS students will attend traditional school. About 1,800 students registered for fully virtual learning, and about 700 opted for a blended format.
Douglas said virtual students will not start receiving instruction today, and the virtual plan accounts for the possibility of technical problems at the beginning of the year.
“We have never intended that (today) we’re going to start on (virtual) instruction. We’re going to spend probably the first eight days getting the device, getting logged in, getting set up,” Douglas said.
Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said cars lining up to pick up iPads shut down five lanes of traffic on Modaus Road, creating a traffic jam that extended more than 2 miles.
Satterfield said the event was “poorly planned” and apologized to the families who navigated the pickup lines Tuesday.
Lauren Ray, whose son is a second grader at Julian Harris, said she appreciates that the district is supplying iPads for its students, but said the pickup process was chaotic and she was unable to get a device.
“I’m frustrated, scared and uninformed. I know the teachers are as well, but it feels as if the school system has rushed through this without much thought,” Ray said.
Satterfield said the issue was wholly operational, and had nothing to do with the instructional component of virtual learning.
“This is not how our virtual plan is going to operate," he said. "We will correct this, and we can’t apologize enough. … There is no excuse.”
Jessica Baker Wilson, whose daughters are starting kindergarten and first grade at West Decatur, said the line to pick up devices was unorganized. She also left without a device.
“It was like a fast food drive-thru line no one could direct,” Wilson said.
Wilson said she received a message from the district at noon instructing parents to go to the Decatur Baptist Church parking lot.
“Once we got into that line, we got another SchoolCast message at 12:30 saying no more tablets could be issued today (Tuesday) and that they would have to reschedule,” Wilson said. “Why on earth they waited until the day before school started, and chose to tell every student of every grade to be at one pickup location instead of having them on hand at open house makes no sense.”
Some parents had few issues picking up iPads for their younger students. Megan Jones, whose children are in pre-kindergarten and second grade at Oak Park Elementary, said police officers and teachers were working hard to get devices to as many students as possible.
“I personally think it went very well for my family. Yes it had a long line, but we never stayed still for too long,” Jones said. “They were also well organized with everything, other than cars coming from different ways.”
Douglas said although the first day of school is always a time of excitement and anxiety, those feelings will be further magnified this year due to COVID-19.
“But we’re ready,” Douglas said.
At a school board meeting Tuesday afternoon, Douglas said some last-minute changes will be made to student schedules to balance out classroom sizes.
Additionally, secondary supervisor of curriculum and instruction Anita Clarke introduced new grading policies that the board will vote on later this month. If approved, teachers will be required to update grades every Monday, and the way that grades are weighted will be standardized so that children at different schools are not evaluated differently.
Douglas said the new grading policy will help the district become a "school system" as opposed to a "system of schools."
Morgan County's school system also reopens today for in-person instruction. The district is offering traditional, blended, remote and virtual learning options and all buildings will be closed each Wednesday starting the second week of school.
Limestone County Schools started Friday, and Hartselle City Schools had a staggered start on Monday and Tuesday. Athens City Schools starts back Aug. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.