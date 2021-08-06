Decatur City students started back to school Thursday, and although some wore masks voluntarily, the first day wasn't dominated by COVID-19 concerns as it was a year ago when masks were mandated and a significant number of students were enrolled in virtual learning.
While masks are optional in the Decatur school system, Superintendent Michael Douglas stressed that when it comes to quarantining, students can benefit from having worn them. Students who wear a mask and are not within 3 feet of a student who later tests positive for the virus will not have to be quarantined.
“Last year we were sending home hundreds of students to be quarantined,” said Douglas. “If your child is wearing a mask, it could potentially save them from being quarantined.”
He said he doesn't plan a mask mandate for schools.
“It will be unrealistic to do so when recreation centers and churches are not requiring them,” he said. “It will be difficult to tell where the transmitting is coming from if the students are not required to wear them outside of school.”
To monitor the virus, school nurses will be reporting cases to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Douglas said the data the nurses provide will ultimately influence his decision on whether to declare a mask mandate.
Huntsville City Schools has declared a mask mandate for this academic year, and the Birmingham and Opelika systems are also among the districts in Alabama that have a mandate in place.
Jasmine Moody-Thomas, whose son Braxton began kindergarten at Julian Harris Elementary in Decatur, has no problem if a mask mandate is imposed.
“As irritating as masks are, overall, the purpose is to keep everyone safe,” she said, “If they mandate it, then we’ll comply and we’ll wear masks.”
When asked about social distancing, Moody-Thomas said that its success will depend on a student's grade level.
“I think social distancing is effective to an extent with children in pre-K and kindergarten,” Moody-Thomas replied, “It’s hard to keep those little people apart. I don’t know how it’s going to be getting into your higher grades; those students are more disciplined and are able to accomplish more in those areas.”
Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said he saw about 40% of students wearing masks out of the five schools that he visited Thursday. He said school officials are projecting that Average Daily Membership, an enrollment calculated 20 days after Labor Day, will be between 8,590 and 8,650 students this year. Decatur's ADM was 8,585 in 2019 and 8,520 in 2020.
About 125 Decatur students were expected to take virtual instruction this fall.
Blake Kersey, father of two students attending Benjamin Davis and Eastwood Elementary schools, is sure that his children will be taken care of this year.
“There’s an extreme amount of pressure on the school board to make the right decisions for our kids,” Kersey said, “We’re going to trust them and we’re going to comply with whatever decisions they make. We know they are in a very difficult situation.”
But in most regards, Thursday was a typical first day of classes in Decatur.
"I saw a lot of happy kids and more smiling parents today than in most years," Satterfield said. "Everyone seemed to be glad to see school starting."
Moody-Thomas smiled as she talked about kindergartner Braxton's first day in the Decatur school system.
“It’s a little emotional, because he’s nervous and I’m nervous,” she said, “It’s a new school year, so it’s exciting and nervous at the same time.”
