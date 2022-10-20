Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas told the school board he wants to relocate students from 18 pre-kindergarten classrooms scattered around the city, all of which are full, to a centralized pre-K center that provides more rigorous instruction.
Douglas said at Tuesday evening's board meeting that federal pandemic-related funding makes the establishment of a new pre-K center feasible.
“We have $10 million in federal funds now,” Douglas said. “The money has to be spent on something that is COVID-19 related. The pre-K center would qualify because it frees up space in my existing elementary schools, plus it would address learning loss due to the pandemic.”
Douglas said an ideal size for the center would be 22,000 square feet with 25 classrooms, including rooms for special needs students. Currently, there are a total of 18 pre-K classrooms located in Decatur's 12 elementary schools, including three special needs rooms.
Pre-K at DCS is a voluntary program for 4-year-olds.
Douglas told the school board he was still weighing options on whether the district should purchase a building and renovate it or build a new facility on property the school district already owns. He said he is leaning toward building the center on the campus of West Decatur Elementary on Memorial Drive Southwest.
“Naturally, we want it somewhere in the middle of town,” Douglas said. “We think West Decatur could be the best option, but time will tell once we get an architect in. We looked for other buildings (to refurbish), but we just can’t seem to find the perfect fit that would be cost efficient.”
Douglas on Wednesday said the district currently does not provide busing for pre-K students and has no plans to provide busing for the new pre-K center.
“Having a centralized pre-K center will require parents to drive farther out but that’s the main reason we wanted it centrally located, so nobody would have a tremendous drive,” Douglas said. “If we put it on one side of town or the other, some people would have a really long drive.”
Douglas said West Decatur Elementary would not close down, but the district would build the center on the school’s property if the architect recommends it.
“In 2019 before COVID hit, we discussed building a pre-K center at West Decatur and then moving the (elementary) kids to other schools in the district. We tried that and just couldn’t make it work,” Douglas said. “We don’t want to redistribute kids to other schools, but we do want to add on to an existing building for a pre-K center and have that dual campus.”
Decatur City Schools has 270 students in the pre-K program this year with over 70 students on a waiting list. It had 244 pre-K students last year. Federal Programs Supervisor Melissa Scott said coming out of the pandemic, parents have been adamant about wanting to enroll their children in pre-K programs.
“Some parents kept their children away from school during COVID as a safety precaution for them,” Scott said. “This year, we did have an uptick in students registering and we’ve filled all of our classrooms.”
Scott said she has visited with different school districts in the state that have centralized pre-K centers and was pleased with how they operated and the emphasis they placed on instruction.
“We visited Just 4 (Developmental Lab) in Mobile and the pre-K center at Madison City Schools and they both had some really good things going on,” Scott said. “I also went to Florence to their pre-K center at the old W.C. Handy school and that was really interesting because they teach 3-year-olds.”
Though not required by the state, both Douglas and Scott agreed it was essential for children to attend pre-K to get a head start on material they will learn in grade school.
“Most of the brain development happens from birth to 5 years old and if kids don’t start (school) until 5 years old, then they’re starting out behind,” Douglas said. “When kids start out behind, it takes a lot to get them caught up. If they start out ahead, they stay ahead. I wish every kid in Decatur to have access to high-quality pre-K.”
To attend classes in Decatur's pre-K program, students must be 4 years old. Scott said pre-K students are in class from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Douglas said building a new pre-K center depends on whether the U.S. Department of Education extends the deadline on when school districts’ federal funds must be spent. The current deadline for spending one portion of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds is September 2023, with another congressionally authorized portion required to be obligated by September 2024.
“We’re still in the planning stage because all of this is contingent on them extending the deadline for when the money has to be spent,” Douglas said. “If they extend the deadline, we can move forward. If they don’t extend the deadline, then the pre-K center is going to be dead and we’ll have to redistribute that ($10 million) to something else.”
Douglas said the pre-K center will be on next month's school board agenda.
