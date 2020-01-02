Nine Decatur schools received safety awards from the Attorney General’s Office, and Decatur Middle received the highest safety score among schools in north Alabama, said Dwight Satterfield, DCS deputy superintendent of school safety and student services.
Decatur Middle was one of three schools statewide to receive the attorney general’s Safe Schools Award of Excellence, an award the state added to its Safe Schools Initiative program this year.
Westlawn Middle School in Tuscaloosa got the highest score in the central region, while Orange Beach Elementary was the south region winner.
“Parents entrust schools with their prize possessions, and school safety has been and will always be a top priority in Decatur,” Superintendent Michael Douglas said.
Part of what helped Decatur Middle earn the award was changes the school district made to the front entrance.
Maintenance workers removed one set of glass doors and replaced them with metal lock-down doors, DCS project manager Lee Edminson said.
The school also added an office at the entry where visitors have to report.
“People can exit at any time, but we’ve made it tougher for visitors coming to the school,” Edminson said.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, a panel of judges received submissions from 124 schools before selecting the winners.
“The safety of our schoolchildren is a vital matter foremost in all of our minds and hearts, and this year we have enhanced the Safe Schools Initiative Awards to encourage and honor more of those who have implemented strong programs to protect our students, teachers and other staff,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a written statement.
Decatur Middle, which two years ago moved to the old Decatur High campus on Prospect Drive, has other programs related to building culture that contributed to its safety score.
The school’s backpack program, which is a partnership between the school and community that provides food for students in need, and the student mentoring programs were part of the school’s application, Satterfield said.
More than half of the nearly 1,000 students at Decatur Middle are classified as living in poverty, and the backpack program provides them food to eat over the weekend when they are out of school.
For the attorney general’s 2019 Safe Schools Award, one public school with the top score was selected for each of the eight state public school regions and one private school statewide.
Austin High won in District 6, which includes Cullman, Blount, Morgan and Marshall counties and part of Jefferson County.
Austin Junior High, Austin Middle, Banks-Caddell Elementary, Benjamin Davis Elementary, Chestnut Grove Elementary, Decatur High and Frances Nungester Elementary received the Certificate of Building Culture for School Safety in District 6.
Satterfield said the attorney general is coming in February to formally present the schools with their awards.
