New businesses in Decatur aim to meet demand for everything from cookies to physical fitness to spiritual fulfillment, but as new retailers open some have also relocated or closed.
The city has seen a number of new businesses open recently, including Practical Magick and Lightwire Solutions, while existing businesses like Tennessee Valley Pecan, Books-A-Million and Decatur Athletic Club have relocated.
“It’s really important that people are deciding to invest in Decatur,” said Crystal Brown, president and chief executive officer of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce. “It shows they believe in this community. We just have to continue to grow our populations.”
Commercial growth tends to follow residential growth, a major reason city officials have pushed for new housing and a larger population in recent years. Absent for more than two decades, that residential growth has been evident over the last three years.
Now there are roughly 1,500 new homes in 13 major subdivisions in the planning stages or under construction in Decatur.
There are also plans for four apartment complexes in the city and a town home development downtown. Several of the subdivisions are mixed-use developments that include single-family homes and town homes.
City leaders have a goal of increasing the city's population to 75,000, up from the 2021 census estimate of 57,804. The population in the 2010 census was 55,683. Even the moderate growth since then helps attract retailers, Brown said.
“The more people that live here, the easier it is to recruit new businesses,” she said. “When we get above 58,000 (population) we’ll be able to get more businesses that people want.”
Balanced against the new businesses, however, are businesses that are downsizing or closing.
Books-A-Million moved southeast down Beltline Road to a new, smaller home in The Crossings of Decatur.
Its former neighbor Office Depot is closing in November, and that will leave two major retail spots open in the Beltline Plaza Shopping Center. TJ Maxx closed its store in the center and opened a new store last year in the Kroger-anchored shopping center. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has begun hiring to move into the former TJ Maxx spot at Beltline Plaza.
Brown attributed the losses to the difficulty that some stores are having in competing with online sales.
“While it’s convenient, there’s a direct correlation to when someone makes a decision to purchase online and how devastating it can be to the brick-and-mortar stores,” she said.
Decatur’s business changes in recent and coming months:
• Lynn's Hallmark, a family-owned business, is closing its store in Decatur Mall after 44 years. Greg Mayo, of Mayo Management in Birmingham, owns Lynn's Hallmark and said he's not sure when the last day will be. He said they're trying to time the closing with the sale of the store's merchandise.
Mayo said he loves what owner Hull Properties has done with the mall, but "sales had just diminished to the point where we weren't making enough to offset the rent we're paying."
The company still has a Lynn's Hallmark store at Southland Plaza on Sixth Avenue Southeast and locations in Oxford, Birmingham and Auburn.
• Tennessee Valley Pecan moved this month from 806 to 411 Bank St. Owner Bill Armistead said the new location is about 5,000 square feet, which is almost double the size of the old location.
Armistead said a main reason for relocating is to accommodate growing sales, including online, wholesale and corporate gifts.
“Last season, between Oct. 15 and Dec. 24, we shipped over 2,300 mail order and e-commerce packages alone. That did not include over the counter, so we knew we had to find a new location," he said.
The 411 Bank St. location has a large, open processing area as well as a delivery dock that will help with shipping.
Armistead said he also wants “to help bolster the retail link between Bank Street and Second Avenue, following in the footsteps of Tammy Eddy Antiques and The Cupboard.”
The owner of 806 Bank St., Taylor Jones, said he is considering a new option for his now vacant building.
• Lightwire Solutions purchased and renovated the former Horizon School at 911 Wilson St. N.E. from Decatur City Schools last year. Owner Daniel Starr said his 11-employee company is an information technology service provider that works on contracts for local businesses.
Lightwire previously had offices on Crayton Avenue Southeast and in Huntsville but Starr said they decided to consolidate in the new facility “so we’re not splitting the river.”
• Decatur Athletic Club celebrated its opening last week in its new facility at 2909 Fairgrounds Road S.W.
Owner Jeremy Goforth said the new 45,000-square-foot facility is 20,000 square feet larger than his most recent facility on Beltline Road Southwest. The location behind Home Depot is Goforth’s fifth for the fitness club since opening in 2006 on Second Avenue Southeast.
Open 24 hours a day, the new club features the workout machines and weightlifting equipment, a walking track, locker rooms with a sauna and smoothie bar. It will offer spin classes, personal training and group fitness classes.
Goforth said he is partnering with Rock ‘N Roll Sushi to sell sushi, chicken and rice meals and vegetable meals. He recently obtained a city alcohol license and added beer to the menu.
• Practical Magick opened early this summer in Decatur Shopping Center on Sixth Avenue Southeast. Owner Julie McMahon said her store specializes in “spiritual items” like crystals, books, incense, Tarot cards and meditation aids. It also has collectibles, pestles and mortars, candles, clothing and a variety of teas.
McMahon, a Courtland resident, said she began her business selling at flea markets, craft shows and art festivals. This is the Toney native’s first store.
• Franchise owner Mitchell Hall is working to open a Crumbl Cookies restaurant next to Freddie’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers on Spring Avenue Southwest. Hall said his goal to finish the buildout and open by the third week of October.
Hall said he’s begun hiring for the new restaurant as he works toward a goal of about 50 employees.
Hall said the restaurant, which will operate from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., will feature a variety of homemade cookies baked daily and sold from a rotating menu. Curbside and delivery will be available.
• Brown said Cook Out restaurant is close to reopening after closing almost a year ago. The owners have been remodeling the Beltline Road Southwest building located in Beltline Shopping Plaza. The restaurant recently removed a fence around the property, and there are help-wanted signs posted.
Cook Out is a fast-food restaurant that features burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and milkshakes.
• Owner Ryan Dalton said he's planning a soft opening Friday with a full opening Saturday at his new Crunch Fitness facility at Glenn Street Southwest, next to Aldi grocery store.
Dalton recently built the 27,500-square-foot facility on 5.81 acres. He said this will be a 24-hour workout facility with modern free weights, cardio machines, a High Intensity Interval Training Zone, a group exercise room, a riding studio with spin bikes, tanning, hydro beds, red-light therapy, sauna and locker rooms.
• Burkes Outlet is coming to Decatur Commons, the shopping center anchored by Publix Super Market on Beltline Road Southwest, Brown said.
Owned by Beall's Department Stores of Bradenton, Florida, Burkes features women's clothing and home furnishings.
• Chase Grisham, of the Grisham Group of EXP Realty, said renovations continue on his real estate brokerage at the former Decatur fire station on Danville Road. He said they hope to open in November.
