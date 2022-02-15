Decatur High senior John Wesley Peters was announced as a finalist Tuesday for the 2022 National Merit Scholarship award.
Peters was named a semifinalist last fall, one of only two students in Morgan County to receive that distinction.
Peters will be awarded $2,500 that will go toward his freshman year of college.
