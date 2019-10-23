An Austin Middle School student who was bitten on his left hand by a cottonmouth snake Monday evening remains in the pediatric intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children, but he'll likely get to come home this week, his parents said.
Sean Smith, a sixth grader, was able to “wiggle the tips of his fingers” after receiving a second dose of anti-venom medication Tuesday, according to his mother, Heather Smith.
“We aren’t completely out of the woods from compartment syndrome yet,” she said.
Compartments are groups of muscle tissue, blood vessels, and nerves in arms and legs surrounded by a strong membrane called the fascia, and compartment syndrome occurs when a large amount of pressure builds up in the muscle compartment, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The syndrome is associated with snakebites because swelling can cut off blood flow, which prevents nourishment and oxygen from reaching nerve and muscle cells.
Sean Smith, 11, was at his younger brother’s baseball practice at an indoor facility behind Minor Tire & Wheel, 3512 Sixth Ave. S.E., when he went to retrieve baseballs at the end of practice.
His mother said some of the balls were in netting used for an indoor batting cage and Sean didn’t see the snake. Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge is just east of the indoor facility.
“Sean said, 'I’ve been bitten by a snake,' ” Heather said.
His father, Chris Smith, said he found the snake and killed it with a baseball bat before transporting his son to Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway campus on Beltline Road Southwest.
Chris carried the dead snake with him so hospital officials would be able to identify the snake.
“We thought it was a copperhead, but it was a cottonmouth,” Heather said.
Sean was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children where, his mother said, his hand was “twice its normal size and hard as a brick.”
Sean received his first does of anti-venom Monday night and has “handled the situation like a champ,” his mother said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 8,000 snakebites happen in the U.S. annually.
The CDC said a bite from a non-venomous snake can cause infection or allergic reaction, so it recommend that all snakebites be treated as if they were from a venomous snake and that victims go to a hospital emergency room as quickly as possible.
Sean was smiling and laughing in his hospital room Tuesday afternoon, but his parents said doctors were continuing to monitor his blood work.
“We need people to continue to pray for him,” his mother said.
