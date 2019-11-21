A group of Decatur City students with plans of becoming certified construction workers got in-the-field training Wednesday while doing a good deed for a disabled veteran.
“You can’t learn this in the classroom,” Decatur High student Matthew Zent said as he carried a 2-by-6-inch board into the garage of U.S. Army veteran Jackie Cooper.
Zent was among 13 students in the building sciences class at the Career Academies of Decatur to participate in what teacher Jonathan Dry called “on-the-job training” as they built a ramp for Cooper.
“There’s only so much I can teach them from a textbook,” Dry said.
After learning about the need at Cooper’s home, the Volunteer Center of Morgan County partnered with the Greater Morgan County Builders Association, which reached out to students at the technical center.
“This means a great deal to me,” an emotional Cooper, 74, said. “This is going to give me access to outside.”
Cooper’s daughter, Twila Malone, said the ramp will be life-changing for her father.
“They are giving him some of his freedom back,” she said. “He’s not been able to go places unless someone was there with him, but this ramp will allow him to call (Morgan County Area Transportation System), and he’ll be able to get outside to meet them.”
The students, who had not met Cooper before Wednesday, said they are the big winners in the project.
“We’re getting to do some of the things we talked about in class, and wow, this is awesome,” said Daniel Kilkousky, a junior from Austin High.
The building science class is one of more than 20 at the city school system’s consolidated technical center at the old Austin High campus on Danville Road Southwest and is designed to let students graduate with National Center for Construction Education and Research certification.
This is the industry-recognized standard for construction and maintenance workers, said Frank Pate, a construction contractor and vice president of the Morgan County Builders Association.
Pate, who participated in constructing the ramp at Cooper’s home, said there is a shortage of skilled labor, especially in the construction industry.
“We need carpenters,” he said, adding that the pay range can be $15 to $25 per hour depending on experience.
Joe Magnuson, a sophomore from Decatur, said he knows about the shortage because his father works in construction.
“It’s hard to find laborers, especially with certification, so that’s why I’m in the class,” he said.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said only 61% of last year’s DCS graduates were deemed college and career ready. He said he expects this number to increase because students at the career academies earned 502 industry-recognized credentials in 2019 compared to 60 the year before.
Dry, who also works as a contractor, said the shortage of carpentry workers is linked to schools eliminating the trade from their curriculum two decades ago.
“Students were told they needed a four-year degree to make a good living,” he said. “That’s not true.”
Pate and Dry said two generations of students went without access to construction training in high school, and this is why the average age of a carpenter is 50 and the average age for a licensed contractor is 56.
“We need this generation to learn this trade,” Dry said.
Decatur High student Isaac Mora said he enrolled in the class because he wanted to try something different. He’s still not sure whether he wants to do construction for a living, but has learned skills that will benefit him for life.
“I like this,” Mora said.
