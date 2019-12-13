Austin Middle School student Trenton Harris chuckled before spending 10 minutes writing a computer code that required Star Wars character “BB-8” to collect scrap metal in a field.
His teacher, Magda White, was 35 minutes into writing the same code and was struggling to finish.
“I teach social studies, and these students are so much smarter than I am about computers,” she laughed.
In the media center, computer labs and just about every classroom at the school on Thursday morning, students learned how to write computer applications.
“This is part of a weeklong celebration about computer science,” computer science teacher Alicia McBrayer said.
The national campaign, called an “Hour of Code,” is designed to promote expanded computer science education in secondary and primary schools and expose students to technology they may never have seen.
“We’re preparing them for jobs that don’t even exist today,” McBrayer said.
Code.org, a Seattle-based nonprofit organization whose founding donors include Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, gave students online access to programs that allowed them to design everything from websites to video games.
The majority of the more than 700 students at Austin Middle wrote programs for video games. Teachers participated, too.
While White struggled to complete her task, students Sophie Yarbrough, Bryant Jones and Zion Hampton methodically wrote computer codes on school-issued computers they carry with them every day in school.
Hampton spent about 25 minutes writing codes that helped the Grinch avoid hitting Christmas trees and deer.
“I had 20 levels to complete,” she said.
Yarbrough said she was trying to get her character, Anna, to make snowflakes correctly, while Jones was trying to get Flappy Bird to move through an obstacle course.
“It took me a while but I had to figure out that there was a code I had to repeat a lot of times,” Yarbrough said.
“I had created this scene before so mine was a little easier,” Jones said.
Hour of Coding started after a Gallup survey found that many students — especially low-income students — lack computer literacy. Many lack the basic skills to fill out an online job application, something many businesses require, the survey found.
Decatur City added computer science as an elective track for students in 2018. McBrayer said computer science jobs are some of the most available in the U.S. and that DCS is preparing students for jobs of today and of the future.
A CareerBuilder survey last year found four of the 10 U.S. jobs in highest demand are directly related to computer science. Software developer was second on the list, with the U.S. Department of Labor estimating 140,000 new positions — with a median salary above $90,000 — would be created by 2020.
Students from Austin High’s Advanced Placement computer science class assisted middle school students on Thursday.
When sixth grade student Carter McCoy couldn’t get started with the game she was creating, senior Karen Lovenzo stepped in.
“She basically knew what she was doing, but was missing one code for the initial start,” Lovenzo said. “It’s good that they are starting young.”
