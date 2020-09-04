Decatur City Schools students read over 200 million words in five weeks during the district’s first March Madness Challenge, and many were honored for the achievement last month.
The overall top reader was Aimee Yost, who was a seventh grader at Austin Middle last semester. Yost read 4.5 million words as of March, according to Anita Clarke, secondary supervisor of curriculum and instruction.
The top reader from Leon Sheffield Elementary was Victoria Beever, who was a fifth grader in the 2019-2020 school year. Leon Sheffield principal David Kross said Beever read 2.2 million words.
“The way that we used the program last (school) year really motivated our students to read,” Kross said. He said he could tell which students continued to read during the months students were at home due to COVID-19, and which didn't, based on their reading levels when they returned to school this fall.
The March Madness reading challenge was an extension of the Million Word Challenge, which the Decatur City Schools Foundation started in 2018 to encourage students to read more. Mary McRee of the Decatur City Schools Foundation said March Madness ran from March 2 to April 5.
“To expand this program for the 2019-2020 school year, the March Madness Challenge was put into place to help boost reading as much as possible before testing took place,” McRee said. “Of course, COVID changed all that, but we kept the competition alive.”
During its first year, Million Word Challenge participants read 300 million words. McRee said students reaching two-thirds of that number in just five weeks during the March Madness Challenge indicates that the entire program was a “huge success” in boosting reading levels within schools.
Elementary and middle school students participated in the program, and top readers from the schools with the most words read per student were celebrated Aug. 22 at a drive-thru event at the Cook Museum of Natural Science.
About 800 students at Austin Middle read nearly 56 million words total, and more than 300 students at Leon Sheffield Elementary read almost 23 million words. Students averaged 70,000 words each at both schools.
The district uses Accelerated Reader to track the number of words students read, and after each book students take a reading comprehension quiz. Once the Accelerated Reader software recognizes that a student has read 1 million words, they are celebrated at the school and receive a Million Word Challenge T-shirt.
McRee said the March Madness competition will return for its second year this spring. In addition to the Decatur City Schools Foundation, the celebration at Cook Museum was hosted by Jerraud Powers and the Team Freeze Foundation. Powers is a former NFL cornerback and a product of Decatur City Schools.
