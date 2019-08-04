Every ethnic group in Decatur City Schools made academic progress last year, and the number of students graduating with some kind of industry credential increased from 68 to 502.
But too many students are still not reaching proficiency, and this is one of the challenges teachers face when students return on Wednesday, Superintendent Michael Douglas said Friday during the district’s teacher institute at Austin Junior High.
The annual gathering is required by state law, but it’s also a venue when the superintendent generally lays out his vision and expectations for the upcoming school year.
Douglas encouraged teachers to celebrate what the school system has accomplished but warned about complacency, saying, “We still have a lot of work to do.”
Decatur, like school systems statewide, is struggling to get the majority of its students to academic proficiency, but if growth continues as it did last year, the “proficiency needle will start to move,” the superintendent said.
The Alabama State Department of Education has not made public the individual school testing results from last year.
“We’ve hired a lot of good teachers and we’re getting there,” Austin High Principal Melissa Scott said.
Yvette Evans, Decatur City Schools' deputy superintendent of instruction, said the district has about 80 new teachers, which is higher than previous years. She said the new teachers attended two days of training and were coached about everything from classroom management to the importance of developing routines so students will know what is expected.
“We shared with them our vision for Decatur City Schools,” Evans said, adding that “growing every student, regardless of their circumstances, is our goal.”
Douglas, who is in his third year as superintendent, said he generally doesn’t break down numbers by ethnicity but did so at Friday’s institute because he wanted to show teachers how quality instruction affects every student, regardless of that student's background.
Overall in reading, the district had a 7% increase with 58% of students scoring at proficiency. Black students had a 6% increase, while the gain for Hispanic students was 8% and white students increased 7%.
In math, the district's overall proficiency increased 8% to 65%. Black and Hispanic students had an 11% gain, while scores for white students increased 7%.
As for Advanced Placement tests, Douglas said students at Austin and Decatur high schools earned 252 qualifying scores on AP exams, which is the most in the district’s history.
Decatur and Austin were among 20 schools statewide to join the A+ College Ready Program in 2017 and last year more than 50% of the high school students in Decatur City were enrolled in at least one AP class.
Douglas, who shouldered the blame for the system not making more progress, told teachers they should be there for the kids, not the adults, and to stop having various degrees of expectations for students.
“Don’t tell them what they can’t do” the superintendent said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.