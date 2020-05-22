Decatur City Schools students will have the option of attending school or staying at home and participating in the virtual learning program, the district’s superintendent said in a virtual message Friday afternoon.
Superintendent Michael Douglas also said the school calendar will not change and school will start Aug. 12.
“Some of you may have some angst about sending your child back to the classroom,” Douglas said. “Next year we will offer virtual school for K-12. We’ll offer face to face. We’ll also allow if you want to start your kid in school and if that comfort level is not there and you want to shift to virtual for a while, we’ll have that option as well.”
He said the summer learning program will be July 20-31.
