Kathy McGinnis has taught school for 40 years and has served on the Julian Harris Elementary faculty since it opened 34 years ago, but at one time she thought her career as an educator might be brief.
A Decatur native and Austin High graduate, McGinnis started her teaching career at the former Somerville Elementary in Morgan County in the fall of 1981, where she was known by her maiden name, Kathy Brown. The students in her class had unstable home lives, and many had developed learning and behavioral problems.
"My first year to teach was a really rough year,” she said, “Rough group of kids, it made me question whether or not I had gone into the right field.”
During these hard times, her mom Genell gave her support.
"Mom encouraged me to stick with it,” McGinnis recalled, “She said, ‘You signed a contract for a year, so you need to finish this year out.'"
Teachers down the hall from her also gave her support and encouraged her to remain teaching.
McGinnis finished out her school year and then went to Decatur to teach at Lakeview Elementary, which is now Leon Sheffield Elementary School. After Lakeview, she taught at Woodmeade Elementary for one year before she came to Julian Harris.
She was one of the first teachers hired before the school opened in 1987. She has taught kindergarten and first grade at Julian Harris since.
“Everybody was so excited about a new school, a lot more positivity than when I had first started,” she said.
The next millennium was on her students' minds even in 1987.
“When I first came to Julian Harris, I was a kindergarten teacher,” she said, "The first class I had here was the (high school) class of 2000, which we all thought was really neat.”
Josh Smith was a graduate in the class of 2000 and has fond memories of his kindergarten teacher.
"I remember Mrs. McGinnis as a motherly type, real friendly and welcoming and made us feel comfortable and safe in her class," he said.
After he graduated, Smith was involved in the 2003 invasion of Iraq where he served as a corporal in the first recon battalion in the Marines. He said he hopes his old teacher is doing well and would like to see her again one day.
Family tradition
Hard work and dedication to education are some of the traits that McGinnis has passed on to her daughter Katie.
“She was always my role model. I always said, ‘I’m going to grow up to be just like my mom,’" said Lacey's Spring teacher Katie McGinnis.
Katie has been teaching pre-kindergarten at Lacey's Spring School in Morgan County for a total of 5½ years. Her first teaching job was at Lacey's Spring, but she later transitioned to Eastwood Elementary in Decatur for 3½ years, where two of those years she spent teaching kindergarten.
She came back to Lacey's Spring three years ago.
“Every time I’ve witnessed her teaching, I just nod my head and say, ‘Yep, just like her mom,’" said retired elementary school teacher Amy Miles.
Having taught for a total of 30 years, Amy Miles taught Kathy’s daughter and was among the first set of teachers hired with McGinnis to teach at Julian Harris.
Dedication to students
Miles has great admiration for the McGinnis family and their determination to provide love, support, and instruction to their students.
“She was able to do things with young children that were amazing,” Miles said of Kathy.
Kathy and Katie both care about their students outside of the classroom, going to their ball games and telling them to come by their house to receive candy on Halloween.
Miles said Kathy’s passion for teaching and the love and care she has for all of her students has been her driving force that has inspired her to teach for all these years.
Kathy McGinnis has no plans to retire soon, and insisted that she will teach as long as her health allows it.
Her daughter has developed a similar mindset.
“I don’t think I would mind it if I taught for 40 years,” Katie said.
