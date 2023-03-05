When she graduated college with a degree in textile design, Tammie Clark swore she would never be a teacher.
Since then, Clark has worked 22 years as an elementary art teacher across Decatur, and the National Art Education Association will honor her with the award for best Southeastern Regional Art Educator this spring.
She currently teaches at Oak Park Elementary and Frances Nungester, but has also worked at elementary schools Eastwood, Walter Jackson, West Decatur and Somerville Road, Oak Park's predecessor. She also spent a semester at Brookhaven Middle (now closed) before returning to teach at the elementary level.
The 2022 Alabama Art Educator of the year started her career in fashion as a visual merchandiser for Parisian, a now closed chain of department stores. On the side, she taught at art-themed birthday parties at the Huntsville Art League.
Clark had been artistic since childhood. Her mother refused to buy beads that would dangle from her doorway. In response, the 10-year-old Clark saved hundreds of soda pop tabs, strung them together and made 20 strands that stretched from the doorway to the floor.
“I love random objects and finding the beauty in the absolute ordinary,” the art teacher said.
Unhappy with her initial career, Clark received encouragement from her parents, both of whom worked for Huntsville City Schools, to try teaching. An ad in The Decatur Daily sought art teachers for Decatur City Schools, and Clark eagerly applied.
“We are so lucky to work here,” Clark said about DCS. “I know that they find what we do important. They value us.”
She started her teaching career in 2000 as a long-term sub, but her contract officially started in 2001 at Eastwood and Somerville Road. At the time, she was the third elementary school art teacher in Decatur City. Today, the system has five elementary art teachers who each rotate between multiple schools.
Clark strives to introduce her students to new materials, tools and artists each year. She rarely repeats a project and keeps her teaching innovative by attending workshops, conferences and art classes.
“If (students) are learning and I’m learning, I think my enthusiasm for what they’re learning comes across," she said. "I love teaching them. I love seeing them be creative.”
To better engage students with contemporary art, she finds examples of up-and-coming visual artists to inspire her lesson plans.
“I think it’s important for (students) to see artists that look like themselves,” Clark said.
This semester, her classes studied a young artist from Argentina named Manuel Paz. Students re-created Paz’s art style by painting over and collaging cardboard. Also this semester, Clark’s students sculpted clay animals, and her kindergartners studied shapes by drawing animals. Clark believes the value of art classes goes far beyond the projects brought home.
“(Art) is really good for their brains,” Clark said. “It allows them to think in a different way so they have to do a lot of problem solving when they’re creating. I enjoy seeing their little minds try to figure it out.”
Her colleagues recognize her work.
“She is a phenomenal art teacher,” said Teddi Jackson, principal of Oak Park Elementary. “The kids do so many things in her class, and she allows them to use their creativity to express themselves in the classroom.”
As soon as she started teaching, Clark joined the Alabama Art Education Association — a division of the National Art Education Association — at the recommendation of a mentor teacher. The AAEA board quickly identified Clark as a leader and invited her to host a conference in Decatur in 2006.
Then for four years Clark worked as the secretary of the organization and traveled to meetings and conferences around the country. She served as AAEA president from 2018-20.
Tricia Oliver, an art teacher at Auburn High School, served under Clark as president-elect. Oliver nominated Clark for the national award.
“There is no one more deserving than Tammie,” Oliver said. “She models inclusivity so well. She makes everyone feel welcome, supported, seen. She made supporting art educators a pleasure.”
Between teaching at two schools and her involvement with AAEA, Clark still finds time to create her own artwork as well. Her collage “It Started with the Facings” won best of show at the Carnegie Visual Art Center’s Embracing Art Exhibit last March. Candidates for the Southeast Regional Art Educator award — Clark’s most recent win — must have an exceptional history of ongoing personal artistic production.
“Tammie Clark's artwork always brings a smile to my face,” said Shannon McCaskey, principal of Frances Nungester Elementary. “All of the hard work she puts into her craft should be recognized; therefore, this award is well-deserved. I can't think of a more creative and inspiring art teacher than Mrs. Clark.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.