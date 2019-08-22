Three Decatur schools were on secure perimeter this morning and security will be tighter this evening when the district dismisses students from Decatur Middle, Decatur High and Decatur High Developmental.
Dwight Satterfield, DCS deputy superintendent of school safety and student services, said an incident involving an employee and supervisor with Boyett Construction at a construction site prompted the increased security.
“No school employees were involved with this,” he said.
According to Satterfield, an employee with the contractor who was removed from the construction site threatened to come back and do harm to his supervisor.
“We put all three schools on secure perimeter until we could locate the employee,” he said.
Secure perimeter means a potential threat or danger exists within the community or neighborhood and school officials should be aware so they can react if needed.
Satterfield said Decatur police located the employee and he is banned from all school sites.
“School is back to normal, but extra officers will be on the campus today,” he said. “Students going from the school to the fieldhouse will be supervised.”
Satterfield said parents planning to attend the Decatur High pep rally today will have to enter through the main office and go over the crosswalk to get to the gym.
