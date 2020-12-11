Decatur employees will receive a $400 holiday bonus that will cost the city $200,000, despite one city councilman questioning the wisdom of making the unbudgeted expenditure given the financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
Hartselle, Moulton and Priceville also plan holiday bonuses, and Athens will give employees additional paid days off.
Decatur's City Council approved the $400 bonus for each of the 500 full-time employees at Monday’s meeting with a 4-1 vote. This is in addition to a previously approved $100 benefit employees receive for participating in the health program.
Councilman Carlton McMasters suggested the bonus, and his fellow new councilmen supported the proposal.
“The Finance Department assured the council the city could afford the cost of a bonus, and I trust my people that it will be fine,” McMasters said.
Councilman Kyle Pike said the council felt it needed to do something for the employees.
“It’s been a tough year on everybody, so I thought this is the least we can do,” Pike said.
Billy Jackson was the only councilman to vote against the additional money. He said he usually votes to support employees but he doesn’t think it’s smart to approve such an increase when it wasn’t in the fiscal 2021 budget.
Jackson is mostly worried the impact of the coronavirus pandemic isn’t fully known yet.
“I’m very concerned about where we are financially,” Jackson said.
The effect of the virus will become clearer when business licenses are paid in January. Business license fees are based on last year’s income, and they will likely be lower because the pandemic shut down many businesses for two months during the spring and reduced income for many through the rest of the year.
Jackson pointed out the city will also have to transfer $500,000 out of the general fund to cover Point Mallard’s financial losses in fiscal 2020 because the Aquatic Center didn’t open this summer due to the virus.
Jackson said he was willing to consider a bonus while they were working on the fiscal 2021 budget in September, and he might consider supporting a bonus if the mid-year budget review shows the money is available.
“This borders on irresponsible,” Jackson said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he sees Jackson’s point but he doesn’t think the bonus is enough to cause a problem and the employees deserve it.
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he’s not concerned about the possible negative impact of the unplanned expense during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our employees deserve the money,” Pepper said.
Kyle Demeester, of the Finance Department, said the unassigned fund balance for the city is between $5 million and $7 million. Last year at this time, this balance was roughly $13 million.
Mayor Tab Bowling wasn’t concerned about the lower reserves. He said it’s lower because of a different way of budgeting as they tried to plan more for positions that could be filled, and eliminated more that won’t be filled during the fiscal year.
Bowling said reserves were higher in previous years because they benefited from unfilled jobs during those years.
--
Other cities' plans
Decatur isn’t the only local city giving its employees money for the holidays.
Priceville employees are getting $700 apiece, new Mayor Sam Heflin said.
Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said his employees are getting a bonus that will cost the city $17,800. Payments depend on status and length of service.
Full-time Hartselle employees at steps 17 or 18 will get $500. Other full-time workers will get $100 or $50. Part-time employees will get $50 or $25, depending on length of service.
“We’ve budgeted for it. We’ve done this every year I’ve been here,” said Garrison, who is starting his second four-year term.
Garrison said he’s not worried about the negative impact of a bonus during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our sales taxes are still up,” Garrison said.
Moulton employees are also getting a bonus but Mayor Roger Weatherwax wasn’t sure how much. He said the amount varies based on full-time versus part-time and length of service.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said his employees won’t receive a holiday bonus this year. Instead, he said, they will get two additional paid days off.
Decatur employees are getting additional half days off on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. They were also off the day after Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.