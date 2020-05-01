The city of Decatur expects to have $284,000 in federal money to help a limited number of small businesses and low-income residents struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city will receive $210,000 for small business grants and $74,000 for rental and utilities assistance through the Community Development Block Grant program if its plan for disbursing the money is approved, said Community Development Supervisor Allen Stover.
“This money is different from the SBA (Small Business Administration) loans,” Stover said.
Under the CDBG program, small business owners can get up to a $10,000 loan that will likely be forgiven at a later date. The individual assistance is limited to the amount an applicant is behind on rent or utilities.
Businesses and individuals aren't eligible for the city-directed funds if they've received aid like SBA or Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Stover said a three-person committee will award the money based on the applications.
Wally Terry, who retires as city director of development today, said the loans will benefit a number of businesses like restaurants, hairdressers and barbers who didn’t qualify for the SBA loans or other financial aid.
“A restaurant that has to downsize from 1,000 to 500 square feet may only need three employees instead of four,” Terry said. “This program may allow the business to sustain itself while keeping the employee.”
John Joseph, executive director of the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center, said the center has 47 small businesses, and it’s “very uneven” on the number of those businesses that have received or been approved for financial help.
He said most of the center’s businesses are particularly interested in the PPP loans, but they haven’t yet applied. He and his staff are helping the businesses find options, including possible partners or supporters, to help them.
“We’re looking for everything that helps, so we’re definitely interested in the city program,” Joseph said.
CDBG is a federal Housing and Urban Development program that usually pays for projects and individual aid in low-income areas. The city annually receives more than $400,000 from the CDBG program, and the money has been used for projects like the Turner-Surles Senior Center and Rough Riders Park.
Stover said the federal government chose to run some of the money Congress appropriated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act through the HUD program. After Decatur's council approves acceptance, HUD must approve the city’s plan.
“This should take three or four weeks and then the city will begin accepting applications,” Stover said. “We will make another announcement when we start accepting applications.”
