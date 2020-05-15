After a delay of more than four months, the city of Decatur is reopening its application process for fire chief.
The City Council agreed at a work session this week to follow Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin’s recommendation that the city conduct another search.
The council also decided to move forward with the search for a city director of development. A consultant from GovHR USA presented seven semifinalists to the council at the end of April. Based on the consultant’s reviews and the candidates’ resumes, the council members will submit their choices for additional interviews at the May 18 meeting.
The city received 39 applications for the fire chief position left vacant when Tony Grande announced his planned resignation in November and left his post Dec. 20 to take a job with the state of Tennessee. The first application period ended Jan. 20.
Sandlin presented 11 semifinalists in April she said were “highly qualified” for the opening. This list included internal candidates co-interim Fire Chief/Division Chief Tracy Thornton and Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
However, the coronavirus pandemic limits delayed the process long enough that Sandlin said the application process needs to open up again. At least two of the semifinalists found other jobs, she said.
“For the fire chief vacancy, it’s been several months and standard procedure is to open up the process again when it’s been delayed so long,” Sandlin said.
Councilman Chuck Ard suggested Sandlin should just contact the 11 semifinalists “and go from there” to see if they are still interested in the position.
But Councilman Billy Jackson said a new search could produce additional new candidates that may be available now since the search stretched out so long.
Sandlin said she plans to contact the 11 semifinalists and all previous applicants will remain in the running for the position. She only plans to post the position for 15 days, instead of the 30 days usually allotted for a director’s level search.
“We will mirror the previous search and post it like we would for any other open position for department head,” Sandlin said.
The advertised pay range for fire chief was $86,329 to $131,359. Grande's annual salary was $110,000.
