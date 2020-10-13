The lodging tax that supports Decatur-Morgan County Tourism was down 16% as fiscal 2020 neared its end and was still recovering from larger declines caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Decatur CFO John Andrzejewski said the city collected $1.17 million through Aug. 31 from the 7% lodging tax compared to $1.40 million at the same point last year.
Tourism receives 64.3% of these revenues so its share was down more than $145,000 to $753,278 after 11 months of fiscal 2020. Revenue figures for the final month of the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 aren't yet available.
Tourism Executive Director Danielle Gibson admitted she was worried late last spring.
“At one point we were down more than 50% but we’ve made a comeback recently,” Gibson said.
Andrzejewski said lodging tax revenues were up in every month of the first quarter of fiscal 2020 but they dropped off dramatically when the coronavirus pandemic reached the area.
Spring is usually a strong time for tourism locally, but shelter-in-place restrictions led to a 53.8% reduction in lodging revenues for March. Total collections declined $78,074 to $66,938, and Tourism's share fell $50,202 to $43,041. Tourism's share in April fell off 42% from the previous year to $55,766 and May was down 18.5% to $74,353.
The lodging tax revenues seemed to be trending upward in June before dipping again as Point Mallard Aquatics Park stayed closed for the summer. Revenues were down only 10% in June compared to 2019, and then fell by 20% in July and 27% in August.
However, Gibson said she is expecting September lodging tax collections to show a rebound because business travel picked up.
Gibson said she didn’t have to lay off or furlough any of her staff. She did have to cut back on marketing and advertising at one point. Tourism promotion also went virtual with an online series, MoCo Cares, in March that got over 57,000 hits.
Councilwoman Kristi Hill, formerly in hotel marketing, said the lodging tax revenues trend “is pretty positive. I’m glad it’s not as significant (of a loss) as we thought it was going to be.”
Alyson Terry, director of sales for Home 2 Suites and the Decatur-Morgan County Hospitality Association, said her hotel’s biggest drop in business was 30% in a month while other hotels lost 70% to 80% during the COVID-19 stay-in-place order.
“We were lucky because a number of plants already had outages or construction plans in April, May and June," Terry said of projects that bring contract workers to hotels.
Terry said the Decatur area has had a number of fishing, soccer, baseball and softball tournaments this fall.
“We’re also seeing more leisure travelers, especially since we’re the halfway point for people coming from Illinois as they go to the beach,” Terry said. “If things keep going the way they are, we’ll be back to normal soon.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said the city also had a 5% increase over general fund revenue projections that had been revised after the pandemic hit.
“I’m really proud of our residents shopping local,” Bowling said.
However, Bowling said he is worried about residents relaxing their coronavirus prevention efforts amid signs infections may be increasing.
Morgan County jumped from "low risk" to "very high risk" in the weekly evaluation released Friday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Additionally, ADPH reported Friday that 49 Morgan County residents were newly infected with the virus.
“That’s the most new cases we’ve had since 60 were reported on Aug. 26,” Bowling said. “People can’t relax. This is very contagious, and this is the new normal for right now.”
Gibson and Bowling said they’re optimistic things will continue to turn around for lodging tax revenue. Both are expecting a 2021 that could be better than 2019 if the Point Mallard Aquatics Center reopens and there’s a full year with the Cook Museum of Natural Science open.
