A Decatur police traffic officer was injured this afternoon when a driver backed his truck into the officer's motorcycle, police said.
Officer Robbie Willis made a traffic stop around 2 p.m. at Newcomb Street and Wilson Street Northwest for failure to yield and speeding, according to Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long. The driver of the F-150 pickup tried to back up and he hit Willis' motorcycle, she said.
Willis sustained an injury to his nose and was transported to an area hospital, Long said.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and was pursued by multiple agencies, she said, and he was later arrested in Athens.
The suspect's name was not immediately available.
