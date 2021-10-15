A shortage of commercial drivers that has disrupted supply chains nationwide and even delayed food deliveries to schools is being targeted by a local firm training its students to earn their commercial driver's licenses.
Students at ESD School LLC in Decatur, located on Fairground Road, go through a three-week training program that culminates in them taking their Class A CDL test. Eighteen students are enrolled this week.
Cade Beavers is taking his CDL test today. Beavers said he realizes the positive impact truckers can have on their communities.
“Depending on what you’re carrying, you could be carrying goods that a lot of people really need,” Beavers said. “Some trucks could be carrying water or dirt, but then you could also be carrying some kind of medicine or chemical that is very valuable.”
Beavers drives from Florence every week to attend classes Monday through Friday. When he obtains his CDL, he plans to apply for a position with a Shoals-area company.
Daniel Roden, an instructor at ESD School, said there has been a trucker shortage since he began driving 38 years ago, but it reached a crisis point last summer and still hasn't recovered.
“COVID has affected it greatly, as well as people just not wanting to work,” Roden said. “The trucking companies are actually stepping up now. We’ve got companies who come here to recruit and are offering up to $1,100 just for people to train. They are trying to get people into the industry.”
Roden is referring to individuals such as Sven Lara, who was hired by Schneider National, headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Schneider relocated Lara from Florida to Decatur to train, and once he obtains his CDL, he will be driving to locations as far away as Texas.
“I was trying to become a cop,” Lara said. “But, two or three years ago, I met up with a friend who convinced me to get into the trucking business. He said, ‘What you make as a police officer for your annual salary, you’ll be making twice as much as a truck driver or more.’"
This is Lara’s first week at the school and Roden said he has been doing very well.
“All of my students have been doing great, if they’ll just listen and not overthink,” Roden said.
Tuition for the program is $3,500, with some trucking companies footing the bill for students who agree to an employment contract.
"Once trucking companies hire enough drivers to fill the driver shortage, they're gonna cut that out (offering free training programs)," said Charles Robinson, job placement coordinator at ESD.
Xavien Whitaker has also traveled from another state to attend CDL classes in Decatur.
“I was working at YKK in Dublin, Georgia, doing metal and furnace work,” Whitaker said. “I wanted to get my CDL because of better wages and benefits that you earn with truck driving. There’s a lot of benefits, including great insurance and a great 401(k) program.”
Denise Jones is looking forward to getting out on the road to travel cross-country.
“It’s good money. It’s great if you’re wanting to retire early,” Jones said. “They pay you to travel the country.”
Truck drivers are among the top five careers in highest demand in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. As of 2020 their median annual income was $47,130, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Jones said that in addition to doing drills in the school’s parking lot, she and her classmates have also driven their trucks on highways and main roads.
“I’ve been out on the road like five or six times,” Jones said.
“We’ll drive out to Highway 24 in Moulton,” Beavers said. “We’ll drive on county roads, too.”
Along with Beavers, Jones is taking her test today.
“My instructors have been amazing preparing us for our tests,” Jones said.
