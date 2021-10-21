The Decatur Utilities board will meet Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. to consider a proposed settlement with 3M Co. involving industrial contamination.
The meeting, which will include information about the settlement presented to the board and public, will take place in the auditorium of the DU building at 1002 Central Parkway S.W.
Three tentative settlements have been reached with 3M and other defendants that allegedly disposed of PFAS, a class of chemicals linked to various health conditions including cancer and low birth weight, in Morgan and Lawrence counties.
The Decatur City Council and the Morgan County Commission will hold a joint session Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Ingalls Harbor Pavilion on Wilson Street Northwest to discuss and vote on the settlement that pertains to them. Information will also be presented to the public at that meeting, including a discussion by an expert on PFAS.
