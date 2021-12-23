All offices at Decatur Utilities will be closed today for the holidays and will re-open Dec. 27.
Customers can still make payments by calling 256-552-1400 and selecting option 3, paying online at www.decaturutilities.com, or by using the SmartHub app that is available at Google Play or the App Store.
