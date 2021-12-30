All Decatur Utilities offices will be closed on Friday in observance of the holidays and will reopen on January 3.
Customers can still make over the phone payments by dialing 256-552-1400 and selecting option 3, online at www.decaturutilities.com, or by using the SmartHub app available at Google Play or the app store.
Self-service kiosks are available outside the Admin Office Building on Central Parkway.
