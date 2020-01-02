With more than 4 inches of rain expected in Decatur through Friday afternoon, Decatur Utilities officials expect that sanitary sewer overflows are likely through the weekend in historically affected areas of Decatur.
A sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) occurs when the collection system is overwhelmed by heavy rains that infiltrate pipes through cracks, holes, loose joints, broken pipes, and leaking manhole covers, DU said in a news release. Overflows can also be caused by accumulation of fats, oils and grease, root intrusion, unforeseen mechanical failures, and pipe defects.
Residents within the immediate area affected by a sewer overflow will be notified by an automated phone call from DU.
Areas are also marked with SSO signage and pink SSO flags. Sewage overflows caused by heavy rains can continue to overflow for two to three days after the rainfall stops. Affected areas are cleaned and disinfected once the overflow stops, according to the Decatur Utilities release.
While rain-induced SSOs are heavily diluted by rainwater, DU advised residents to avoid coming into direct contact with the overflow. If contact is made with skin, residents should wash normally with soap and water. Any clothing that comes in contact should also be washed normally.
DU said it has addressing SSOs over the past 10 years and has spent more than $60 million on sanitary sewer system improvements.
DU’s drinking water is not impacted by SSOs and is safe to consume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.