Crews from Gulf Coast Underground, a Decatur Utilities contractor, will begin work on rehabilitating four sanitary sewer manholes on Country Club Road at 9 p.m. tonight and work until 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The crews will start again at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and work until 5 a.m. Wednesday. Flaggers will direct traffic around the work zone.
The work will take place on the section of Country Club Road between Point Mallard Parkway and Stratford Road.
