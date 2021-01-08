Beginning Monday, Decatur Utilities will suspend disconnections of utility services for nonpayment for a period of approximately two months, the utility announced today.
General Manager Ray Hardin said in a press release the move is being made due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in the Decatur area.
“Many of our customers are still being affected financially by the pandemic,” Hardin said. “We feel it is important that DU take this action in hopes of helping them work through this difficult time.”
While accounts will not be disconnected during this period, customers will be responsible for the full bill amount accrued until payment is made.
Disconnections are scheduled to resume March 15. DU will reevaluate the COVID-19 situation at that time.
DU encourages customers who have been impacted by COVID-19 to:
• Continue making payments on their account when possible to avoid accruing a large balance.
• Call Customer Service, 256-552-1400, option 4, before March 15 if they are unable to make payment by that time.
• Take advantage of community resources available for utility bill assistance, including Community Action Partnership of North Alabama LIHEAP Energy Assistance, at www.capna.org or 256-355-7843.
DU said that due to ongoing concerns for the health and wellbeing of employees and customers, its lobby remains closed to counter payments until further notice.
Drive-thru lanes are open for payments during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Customers can schedule individual in-person customer service appointments by calling 256-552-1400, option 4, or visiting www.decaturutilities.com and clicking the “Schedule Appointment” button.
