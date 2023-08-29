Decatur Utilities officials said there hasn’t been a rain-induced sanitary sewer overflow in almost a year and a half while they have been replacing the city’s sewer mains, but increased costs are limiting how much they can do with the $165 million in bonds that are funding the project.
Tom Cleveland, water resources manager, told the utility board this month that the city’s last rain-induced sewer overflow was in March 2022.
“It’s good to see the results of the work showing up,” DU General Manager Ray Hardin said.
Municipal Utilities Board Chairman Neal Holland said the elimination of the overflow problem “has to be because of the significant improvement to our system."
“We had these same type of rain events (as the area saw in recent months) a few years ago, and we all remember what we were dealing with then,” he added.
According to Tennessee Riverkeepers, DU reported 50 sewage overflows in 2019 totaling more than 6.4 million gallons, and 245 violations from 2014-18 totaling between 22.2 million and 24.7 million gallons of untreated sewage.
Decatur Utilities paid a $123,000 civil penalty for sanitary sewer overflows in 2021 despite approving the $165 million in bonds that required rate increases for city residents.
This bond funding was originally expected to pay for a 10-year plan to replace almost 1 million feet of aging sewer pipe, at a rate of 100,000 feet per year.
Jimmy Evans, Gas, Water and Wastewater Operations manager, said they’ve hit the most significant problem areas of the city as they replace aging sewer mains in the DU system.
“We’re approaching 300,000 feet of pipe along with all associated services,” Evans said.
However, estimated costs are changing the utility’s plans. Two projects expected to be covered by the bond money will cost about $24.75 million more than original estimates.
Hardin said engineering design is 60% complete, and the engineer's estimate of the cost of changes to the wastewater treatment plant's headworks climbed from $52 million to $68.45 million.
The engineer’s estimate of the probable construction cost for the Moulton Street collector increased from the original estimate of $19.4 million to about $27.7 million.
Cleveland said the increased costs aren’t driven by the scope or design of the project.
“Everything we’ve changed is strictly construction related from the feedback we’re getting from our contractors who work for us,” Cleveland said.
Hardin attributed the increase to substantial market price increases for materials and construction.
“The scope of this project has not changed and replaces 9,000 linear feet of 24-inch collection pipe with a 60-inch pipe,” Hardin said. “The larger pipe will significantly increase the volume of wastewater that can be handled by the sanitary sewer system and transported to the wastewater treatment plant.”
DU’s plans also include improvements to the Clark Springs Collector, which Hardin said is a smaller project in which they plan to replace 12-inch pipe with 18-inch pipe.
Hardin said Clark Springs is still currently within the original estimate of $4.075 million due to the smaller pipe's availability, wider availability of contractors because it's a comparatively small project and the ability to pipe-burst a portion of the line to be replaced instead of open-cutting the entire project.
Hardin said adding the revised estimates for the wastewater treatment plant headworks plus the revised estimate on the Moulton Street collector put the two projects “closer to $100 million and, when we initially borrowed funds, we anticipated those two projects to be near $70 million.”
As they manage bond proceeds, he said these two projects have priority over the pipe-bursting that’s happened throughout the city.
“We will be moving resources to carry these projects out,” Hardin said. “If we don’t get a 1 million feet of rehab — it may be 600,000 or 700,000 feet by the time we’re done with this.”
Instead, Hardin said the utility will include the remaining sewer main replacement as part of its usual annual work. He said they don’t anticipate going back to the bond market to borrow more money to finish the 1 million feet.
“We’ve always done pipe-bursting as part of our annual rehab, and we will always continue to do that,” Hardin said.
Hardin said they “believe the SSO problem will be solved with these projects.”
Evans said he budgeted spending $10.7 million in non-bond-funded rehabilitation over the next two years.
“We anticipate spending that bond money through 2025, if it lasts that long,” Evans said.
City Council President Jacob Ladner said he understands the need for the change.
“The goal is to have no SSOs (sanitary sewer overflows),” Ladner said.
